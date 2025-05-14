Sybiha Met With Turkish FM In Antalya

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey Andrii Sybiha and Hakan Fidan discussed ways to advance the peace process.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister wrote about this on the social network X following the meeting in Antalya, Ukrinform reports.

“During our meeting, I thanked Hakan Fidan for inviting me to Türkiye and informed him about the latest developments on the battlefield and in diplomacy. The epicenter of world diplomacy is now in Türkiye, which is playing an active mediation role. We appreciate it,” he said.

Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace, immediate and unconditional readiness for a full and lasting ceasefire, and the proposal for a direct meeting at the highest level between Ukraine and Russia.

“Putin must stop rejecting the ceasefire and avoiding the meeting with President Zelenskyy,” Sybiha emphasized.

The minister added that he had a thorough conversation about ways to advance a meaningful peace process and thanked for the support and valuable advice.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 14, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Antalya at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

On May 14-15, an informal summit of NATO foreign ministers will be held in Belek (Antalya province, Turkey)

Photo: MFA