War Update: 83 Clashes Along Frontline Since Morning, Fiercest Fighting Near Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in 83 combat clashes with Russian invaders. Fighting continues in seven frontline sectors, with the most intense assaults taking place near Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Lyman.

This update comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which shared the operational information on Facebook as of 16:00, Wednesday, May 14, according to Ukrinform.

The General Staff reports that Ukrainian defenders are taking active measures to prevent Russian forces from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Throughout the day Russian forces have been shelling the settlements of Serhiivske in Chernihiv region, Porozok, Slavhorod, Stepok, Dmytrivka, and Khliborob in Sumy region with artillery and mortars.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack near Vovchansk. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding off a Russian assault near Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops launched 16 attacks at Ukrainian positions near Nova Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, and toward Hryhorivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Russians have been probing Ukrainian defenses near Bilohorivka. Two attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian forces made seven attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, and Kurdiumivka. Two battles continue.

In the Toretsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy assaults in near Toretsk, Krymske, and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russians made 22 attempts to push Ukrainian forces from their positions near Stara Mykolaivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka. Twenty attacks were repelled, while two battles are ongoing. Russians also hit Pokrovsk, Filiia, Zvirove, and Dachne with guided bombs.

In the Novopavlivka sector , eight Russian attacks were launched near Bahatyr, Novopil, and Vilne Pole, with four clashes still underway. Novopil also suffered an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russian forces launched unguided rocket strikes at Huliaipole and Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two assaults near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russians made one attempt to advance but were repelled.

In the Kursk sector , there were three combat clashes, of which two are still ongoing. Russian forces carried out four airstrikes, including with guided bombs, and conducted 140 artillery shelling attacks.

There were no significant changes in other sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian border guards captured two Russian soldiers from the Storm-Z unit, who had been posing as Ukrainian troops.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine