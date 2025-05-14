Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Chief: Ceasefire Must Pave Way To Just Peace

UN Chief: Ceasefire Must Pave Way To Just Peace


2025-05-14 03:06:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that a ceasefire should be the first step toward a broader resolution of the conflict and must ultimately pave the way to a just peace that respects the UN Charter and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Guterres made this statement during a press conference following a UN ministerial meeting on peacekeeping held in Berlin, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We think a ceasefire must be something to pave the way for a solution, and for us, the solution is a just peace,” Guterres told the reporters.

He added that the UN stands ready to support both parties, should they request assistance.

“A just peace for us means peace that respects the UN Charter, international law, and the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, including the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Guterres stressed, warning that abandoning international law leads to global chaos.

Read also: Germany stands with Ukrainians as Merz delivers first chancellor speech to Bundestag

As previously reported by Ukrinform, peacekeeping missions must adapt to evolving global conditions and be better funded - Germany has expressed its readiness to increase its contributions.

Photo: Bundeswehr/Christoph Kassette

MENAFN14052025000193011044ID1109550202

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search