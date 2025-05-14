UN Chief: Ceasefire Must Pave Way To Just Peace
Guterres made this statement during a press conference following a UN ministerial meeting on peacekeeping held in Berlin, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.
“We think a ceasefire must be something to pave the way for a solution, and for us, the solution is a just peace,” Guterres told the reporters.
He added that the UN stands ready to support both parties, should they request assistance.
“A just peace for us means peace that respects the UN Charter, international law, and the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, including the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Guterres stressed, warning that abandoning international law leads to global chaos.Read also: Germany stands with Ukrainians as Merz delivers first chancellor speech to Bundestag
As previously reported by Ukrinform, peacekeeping missions must adapt to evolving global conditions and be better funded - Germany has expressed its readiness to increase its contributions.
Photo: Bundeswehr/Christoph Kassette
