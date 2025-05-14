Russian GAB Strike Hits Sumy Region, Injuring Two Civilians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces struck Bilopillia community in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs (GABs), injuring two civilians.

That is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegra , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure in Sumy region. Two people were injured in Bilopillia community as a result of the enemy's strike with GABs,” the statement reads.

A man and a woman were hospitalized following the attack.

The strike also ignited a fire at the impact site. Emergency crews from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are currently working to extinguish the blaze.

As reported by Ukrinform, at around 14:45, May 14, Russian forces launched a missile strike at an industrial facility in the city of Sumy, killing two and injuring nine civilians.