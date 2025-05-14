Russian GAB Strike Hits Sumy Region, Injuring Two Civilians
That is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegra , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure in Sumy region. Two people were injured in Bilopillia community as a result of the enemy's strike with GABs,” the statement reads.
A man and a woman were hospitalized following the attack.
The strike also ignited a fire at the impact site. Emergency crews from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are currently working to extinguish the blaze.Read also: Russian drone strike devastates Konotop forestry site: buildings burn, vehicles destroyed
As reported by Ukrinform, at around 14:45, May 14, Russian forces launched a missile strike at an industrial facility in the city of Sumy, killing two and injuring nine civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment