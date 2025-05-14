Massive Police Raid Shuts Down 19 Drug Labs, 67 Suspects Detained Across Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Police of Ukraine has carried out a major special operation targeting the illegal drug trade, resulting in the detention of 67 individuals who have all been officially charged.

That is according to the press service of the National Police , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Police conducted 230 searches and uncovered an interregional criminal organization that was producing and distributing psychoactive substances, including alpha-PVP, amphetamine, and mephedrone, on an industrial scale,” the statement says.

Narcotic substances worth over 2 billion UAH were seized during the operation.

Investigators say the group was manufacturing over 700 kilograms of synthetic drugs per month, with an estimated black-market value of over 300 million UAH monthly.

The multi-phase operation was carried out across 15 regions of Ukraine, resulting in 19 drug laboratories and 17 storage sites being shut down. All members of the criminal group have been formally charged.

Currently, 67 individuals have been detained. Police investigators have officially charged them under various articles of the Criminal Code, depending on their level of involvement in the illegal activities.

