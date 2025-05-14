Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian FPV Drone Launch Sites, Shelters On Kursk Front
That is according to a report from the State Border Guard Service , which also released video footage of the operation, Ukrinform saw.
The strike drone pilots of the Prime unit continue to deliver devastating strikes against enemy positions in the region.
Targets destroyed include four FPV drone launch positions, six Russian infantry soldiers, three communication devices, 14 enemy shelters, and one ammunition depot.Read also: Border guards destroy three Russian hideouts, ammo depot with drones in Sumy sector
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 47th Magura Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a camouflaged enemy outpost in Sumy region.
