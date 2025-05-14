Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian FPV Drone Launch Sites, Shelters On Kursk Front

2025-05-14 03:06:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators from the Prime strike drones unit of the 5th border detachment have destroyed four enemy FPV drone launch positions and 14 Russian military shelters on the Kursk front.

That is according to a report from the State Border Guard Service , which also released video footage of the operation, Ukrinform saw.

The strike drone pilots of the Prime unit continue to deliver devastating strikes against enemy positions in the region.

Targets destroyed include four FPV drone launch positions, six Russian infantry soldiers, three communication devices, 14 enemy shelters, and one ammunition depot.

Read also: Border guards destroy three Russian hideouts, ammo depot with drones in Sumy sector

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 47th Magura Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a camouflaged enemy outpost in Sumy region.

