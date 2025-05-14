Ceasefire Must Be Foundation For Peace Talks German Chancellor Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A ceasefire must serve as the foundation for political negotiations, and the EU will continue to pressure Russia into coming to the negotiating table.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Berlin on May 14, reports a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We agree that an unconditional ceasefire is urgently needed. On that basis, negotiations toward a lasting peace can begin. We are working to make those talks happen as soon as possible,” Merz said.

He emphasized that pressure on Russia will increase, including a swift rollout of the EU's 17th sanctions package, especially targeting the energy and financial sectors.

“We've asked the European Commission to urgently prepare more effective measures,” Merz added.

Merz welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to travel to Istanbul for a potential personal meeting with the Russian leader.

“Now it's up to Putin to respond positively to this initiative and agree to a ceasefire. The ball is entirely in Russia's court,” he said.

Merz reaffirmed that Germany will remain one of the largest contributors to the UN, particularly its peacekeeping operations.

“We need strong institutions, clear principles, and a willingness to take responsibility. Germany is ready to shoulder that shared responsibility,” he stressed.

Germany stands with Ukrainians as Merz delivers first chancellor speech to Bundestag

Germany will also run for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, with hopes of securing support in the June 2026 vote.

“We believe in the UN. For us, this is an investment in a world order based on laws and rights, not on the might of the powerful,” Merz said.

As reported earlier, the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference took place in Berlin on May 13–14.

Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa / picture alliance