Ukrainian Forces Destroy Camouflaged Enemy Tank In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators from the unmanned systems battalion of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi, deployed a drone to eliminate a Russian tank and its ammunition in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces provided details of the operation on Telegram, sharing a relevant video .

"The mission seemed impossible, but operators from the unmanned systems battalion managed to locate a well-camouflaged enemy tank hidden in a forested area. Thanks to a precise drone strike, the tank and its ammunition were destroyed," the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to May 14, 2025, reached approximately 969,370 personnel, with 1,240 casualties recorded in the last 24 hours

Illustrative photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade