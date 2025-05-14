Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Camouflaged Enemy Tank In Pokrovsk Sector

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Camouflaged Enemy Tank In Pokrovsk Sector


2025-05-14 03:06:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators from the unmanned systems battalion of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi, deployed a drone to eliminate a Russian tank and its ammunition in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces provided details of the operation on Telegram, sharing a relevant video .

"The mission seemed impossible, but operators from the unmanned systems battalion managed to locate a well-camouflaged enemy tank hidden in a forested area. Thanks to a precise drone strike, the tank and its ammunition were destroyed," the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to May 14, 2025, reached approximately 969,370 personnel, with 1,240 casualties recorded in the last 24 hours

Illustrative photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade

MENAFN14052025000193011044ID1109550195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search