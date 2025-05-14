Enemy Launches Air Strike On Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Injuring Civilian
According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .
“The investigation established that on May 14, at approximately 15:20, the Russian army launched an air strike on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 58-year-old woman sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital,” the statement reads.
The attack also caused damage to residential buildings.
Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used a FAB-250 bomb in the strike.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian FPV drone launch sites, shelters on Kursk front
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a potential war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed in a Russian air strike on Kupiansk earlier on May 14.
