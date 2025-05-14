Enemy Launches Air Strike On Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Injuring Civilian

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian military carried out an air strike on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region, injuring a 58-year-old woman.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

“The investigation established that on May 14, at approximately 15:20, the Russian army launched an air strike on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 58-year-old woman sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital,” the statement reads.

The attack also caused damage to residential buildings.

Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used a FAB-250 bomb in the strike.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a potential war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed in a Russian air strike on Kupiansk earlier on May 14.