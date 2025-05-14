Not Big Enough For Brand Deals? Palsource Still Pays Small Creators
CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new mobile app is flipping the script for influencers who've been told they need tens of thousands of followers to make money. PalSource , now available on iOS and Android, rewards creators not for their reach, but for their knowledge.
Make it Happen with PalSource
Vietnamese Cooking with PalSource Pal, Chef Quynh
Founder Phil Earl
PalSource synced across mobile and web
Whether you're a business coach, fashion expert, wellness guide, or tech-savvy problem solver, PalSource lets you create short, helpful posts (called pieces) about what you know. When someone needs more guidance, they can message or call you-each interaction is paid.
"Too many talented creators are overlooked because they're not 'big enough,'" said Phil Earl, founder of PalSource. "We built a space where influence is based on impact, not impressions."
Here's how PalSource works:
-
Share what you know in short, searchable posts
Set your availability for chat and voice connections
Get paid every time someone connects to learn more
No contracts, no minimum followers, no gatekeepers
PalSource is a game-changer for nano- and micro-influencers who want to offer more value, build deeper relationships, and finally get compensated for their time and talent.
The app is free to download and available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .
About PalSource
PalSource is a mobile platform built on one idea: real help comes from real people. Whether you're answering a question or offering a skill, PalSource makes it easy to earn by being the person someone else needs. Find the Pal you need, be the Pal you'd want.
