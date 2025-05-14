Not Big Enough For Brand Deals? Palsource Still Pays Small Creators

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Small creators turn their knowledge into income – no sponsorships or follower minimums required.

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new mobile app is flipping the script for influencers who've been told they need tens of thousands of followers to make money. PalSource , now available on iOS and Android, rewards creators not for their reach, but for their knowledge.

Whether you're a business coach, fashion expert, wellness guide, or tech-savvy problem solver, PalSource lets you create short, helpful posts (called pieces) about what you know. When someone needs more guidance, they can message or call you-each interaction is paid.

"Too many talented creators are overlooked because they're not 'big enough,'" said Phil Earl, founder of PalSource. "We built a space where influence is based on impact, not impressions."

Here's how PalSource works:



Share what you know in short, searchable posts



Set your availability for chat and voice connections



Get paid every time someone connects to learn more

No contracts, no minimum followers, no gatekeepers

PalSource is a game-changer for nano- and micro-influencers who want to offer more value, build deeper relationships, and finally get compensated for their time and talent.

The app is free to download and available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About PalSource

PalSource is a mobile platform built on one idea: real help comes from real people. Whether you're answering a question or offering a skill, PalSource makes it easy to earn by being the person someone else needs. Find the Pal you need, be the Pal you'd want.

