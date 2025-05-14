403
Kuwait Airways, UK's Rolls-Royce Mull Over Aircraft Operational Efficiency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national carrier and the UK's Rolls-Royce PLC Holding Group agreed on Wednesday to beef up efforts to develop the airline's aircraft engine system, saying the measure aims to ratchet up operational efficiency.
The joint endeavor with the UK-based engineering giant is part of Kuwait Airways' strategy to strengthen operational efficiency to cope with the changes in the global aviation market, the Kuwaiti flag carrier's chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan was cited as saying in a statement after talks between the two sides.
These endeavors are part of the Kuwaiti national carrier's "strategic goals" that are firmly backed the political leadership, while the initiative is a step towards greater cooperation between Kuwait Airways and the British engineering firm, added the statement.
Kuwait Airways routinely undertakes such initiatives that help improve the quality of its fleet of aircrafts, the official underlined, saying the airline's clientele will be the ultimate beneficiaries of maximum convenience onboard the flag carrier's aircrafts.
On Rolls-Royce PLC Holding Group's "rapport" with Kuwait Airways, the former's chief customer officer Ewen McDonald said that the Kuwaiti flag carrier is one of the UK-based firm's most trusted business partners.
These joint initiatives allow Kuwait Airways to strengthen its aircraft system, which in turn, leads to more "durable and efficient" operation, added the official. (end)
