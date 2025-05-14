403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Amir, US Pres. Hold Official Talks, Witness Several Agreements Signing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 14 (KUNA) - The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad held official talks with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan in Doha.
Sheikh Tamim welcomed the US President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his great pleasure with this historic visit, as it is the first state visit by a US President to Qatar, said the Amiri Diwan in a statement.
During the talks, Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of establishing peace in the region, praising his long acquaintance with the US president and his efforts to achieve peace in the region, describing him as a "man of peace" and expressing his hope that these shared aspirations would be realized.
In turn, the US President expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Amir of Qatar for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received.
The two sides witnessed the signing of an agreement to purchase aircraft from Boeing, a statement of intent for defense cooperation, a letter of offer and acceptance for the MQ-9B unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and a letter of offer and acceptance for the FS-LIDS anti-drone system, said the statement.
The Amir of Qatar and the US President also signed a joint declaration of cooperation between the governments of the two countries.
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit, coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of a Gulf tour that also includes the United Arab Emirates. (end)
sss
Sheikh Tamim welcomed the US President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his great pleasure with this historic visit, as it is the first state visit by a US President to Qatar, said the Amiri Diwan in a statement.
During the talks, Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of establishing peace in the region, praising his long acquaintance with the US president and his efforts to achieve peace in the region, describing him as a "man of peace" and expressing his hope that these shared aspirations would be realized.
In turn, the US President expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Amir of Qatar for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received.
The two sides witnessed the signing of an agreement to purchase aircraft from Boeing, a statement of intent for defense cooperation, a letter of offer and acceptance for the MQ-9B unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and a letter of offer and acceptance for the FS-LIDS anti-drone system, said the statement.
The Amir of Qatar and the US President also signed a joint declaration of cooperation between the governments of the two countries.
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on an official visit, coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of a Gulf tour that also includes the United Arab Emirates. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment