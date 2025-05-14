403
Kuwait Communications Regulator Committed To Accelerate Digital Drive
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's communications regulator on Wednesday underlined its commitment towards pushing forward a national digital drive, saying the measure was in line with a global trend.
International cooperation was imperative to limit any potential "digital gap" and push forward sustainable development goals, a delegation from the Kuwaiti Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) told an international gathering of the UN'S technology agency ITU in Geneva.
Illustrating the progress of national initiatives aiming to develop digital infrastructure at home, which include employing the latest technologies, the CITRA delegation said that such measures were an integral part of Kuwait's Vision 2035.
Kuwait stands to gain from its participation in such international gatherings, allowing it to parlay global experience into successful national digital practices, they underlined. (end)
amk
