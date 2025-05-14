403
Diplomat: Kuwait's UN Accession Anniversary Represents Unwavering Commitment To Int'l Legitimacy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 14 (KUNA) - The 62nd anniversary of Kuwait's accession to the UN represents its unwavering commitment to the principles of international legitimacy and support for global peace and security, said Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam.
On the 62nd anniversary of Kuwait's accession to the UN, Ambassador Al-Fassam told KUNA this historic event marked the beginning of a solid diplomatic path for Kuwait as an active and responsible member of the international community.
Kuwait has consistently supported the UN' efforts in various fields over the past decades and has endeavored to build bridges of cooperation and dialogue between countries and peoples, he added.
Ambassador Al-Fassam stressed that Kuwait will continue its support for the UN system and will remain an effective partner in consolidating the values of international cooperation, justice and peace. (end)
