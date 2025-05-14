403
Kuwaiti Authorities Seize 110 Kgs Of Cannabis Onboard Cargo Ship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti security forces on Wednesday foiled a plot to smuggle some 110 kilograms of cannabis onboard a cargo ship, saying that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The substances seized include some 6,000 Captagon tablets and some five grams worth of methamphetamines, according to an interior ministry statement, saying the two men arrested have been referred to authorities, pending legal action.
Kuwaiti security forces will not hesitate to take unyielding legal action against all those found complicit in such crimes, as part of efforts to protect the nation from the "scourge" of narcotics, it added. (end)
ajr
ajr
