American Nurses Credentialing Center Partners With Mother Cabrini Health Foundation To Support Nurse Workforce Development Across New York State Safety Net Hospitals

New partnership supports frontline nurses, workforce sustainability and high-quality care for high-need communities

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), launched the Nursing Initiative with the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation (The Foundation) to empower nursing professionals, reduce burnout, address workforce shortages and improve patient care in high-need communities across the state of New York. This initiative is a bold, first-of-its-kind collaboration supporting 13 hospitals across New York State. ANCC is one of three foundational pillars that comprise the American Nurses Enterprise family of organizations, which also include the American Nurses Association and the American Nurses Foundation.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation invested $51 million in 13 safety net hospitals across the state. Each hospital will receive $1 – 5 million over five years to pursue ANCC Magnet Recognition® and Pathway to Excellence®, which are proven frameworks to transform workplace culture and patient outcomes. Investing in the well-being of the workforce, this initiative equips hospitals serving high-need communities with the tools to deliver equitable, high-quality care and build a sustainable pipeline of empowered, resilient nurses who can meet the evolving needs of patients.

"The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation's bold philanthropic investment will play a vital role in recruiting and retaining nurses, while fostering the supportive environments they need to thrive," said Angela Beddoe, Chief Executive Officer of American Nurses Enterprise . "We are proud to be a partner in this transformative effort to help New York hospitals pursue their accreditation journey. When nurses are empowered to lead and deliver care at the highest level, patients benefit-and entire communities are healthier for it."

In addition to helping hospitals achieve ANCC's designations of nursing excellence, the grant program will help hospitals expand virtual nursing teams, launch nurse residency programs and develop innovative support systems for frontline nurses and recent graduates. Designed to strengthen workforce sustainability, the initiative will address burnout, improve retention and support more than 6,500 nurses statewide – ultimately improving care for over 7 million outpatient visits each year.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation developed the Nursing Initiative in direct response to a growing workforce crisis across the state. Its healthcare workforce report found that nearly 1 in 6 nurses under 40 plan to leave their jobs within the next year-an alarming trend fueled by burnout, unsafe work environments, limited support for new graduates and the widening experience gap left by retiring nurses. These findings underscore the urgent need for meaningful support and nursing workforce development.

"From Binghamton to the Bronx, New York nurses are the backbone of patient care, demonstrating dedication and resilience. They deserve work environments where they can thrive and lead in their field in delivering excellent patient care," said Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, Chief Executive Officer, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. "By supporting nurses, we are investing in better patient care and outcomes."

More details on the Nursing Initiative programs entail:



Pathway to Excellence® – administered by ANCC, this program recognizes healthcare organizations that foster a supportive and empowering workplace for nurses. It emphasizes shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being and professional development. Achieving this status is a mark of distinction recognized worldwide.

Magnet Recognition® – awarded by ANCC, is a prestigious designation for healthcare organizations that demonstrate excellence in nursing practice and patient care. Magnet-recognized organizations are known for providing high-quality patient care, resulting in better patient outcomes, lower error rates, and fewer healthcare-acquired infections.

Nurse Residency Program - designed to help new nursing graduates transition smoothly into professional practice. These programs provide structured learning experiences, combining classroom instruction with clinical practice. They offer mentorship and support from experienced nurses, which helps new nurses build confidence and reduce stress. They also increase job satisfaction and reduce turnover rates by fostering a supportive work environment. Virtual Nursing – a flexible and innovative approach to healthcare delivery, especially in times of workforce challenges. Front line nurses benefit from virtual nursing models through increased support, reduced administrative workload, and enhanced mentorship from experienced virtual nurses. Virtual nurses can assist with tasks like admissions, discharges and patient education, while allowing front-line nurses to dedicate more time to direct patient care.

For more information on the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and ANCC partnership, visit this link . For more information on ANCC's organizational programs, including Magnet Recognition® and Pathway to Excellence®, visit this link .

About American Nurses Enterprise

The American Nurses Enterprise champions nurses by harnessing The Power of NursesTM to drive transformation and innovation across the healthcare landscape. As the unifying force behind three foundational pillars-the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and the American Nurses Foundation-the enterprise sets the professional standards that empower nurse-led innovation, advocacy, and research. By uniting these core organizations, the enterprise advances the nursing profession and shapes a healthier future for communities nationwide and around the globe.

About the American Nurses Credentialing Center

The American Nurses Credentialing Center partners with the nation's largest group of healthcare professionals to uphold the highest standards of nursing excellence. With a comprehensive suite of individual certifications and organizational accreditation programs designed to foster research, innovation, career growth, and leadership development, the credentialing center equips nurses to achieve safer, patient-centric outcomes both nationally and internationally. Committed to harnessing The Power of NursesTM to elevate care standards worldwide, the credentialing center continuously sets the benchmarks that support excellence in every facet of nursing practice.

About the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers, bolster the health outcomes of vulnerable communities, eliminate barriers to care, and bridge gaps in health services. Named after a tireless advocate for immigrants, children, and the poor, the Foundation funds programs and initiatives across New York State that provide either direct healthcare services or address the social determinants of health. For more information, visit

