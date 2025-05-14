SF Community Clinics Warn Of Threats To Critical Services From Medicaid Cuts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables. Screening for breast and colon cancer in your own neighborhood. Help navigating an application for Medi-Cal coverage. A ride to a hard-to-reach appointment. Critical care instructions delivered in a patient's language. These are just some of the essential services people count on receiving from community health centers (CHCs) and right now, they're at risk.

CHCs serve one in five Californians, delivering high-quality, comprehensive, whole person care to all. Any proposed Medicaid cuts threaten vital medical and social services for millions of Americans, including 15 million Californians. For CHCs like the 12 clinics that make up the San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC), these cuts could be devastating, leading to reduced services and staff layoffs, impacting critical resources for thousands of patients.

"Our experience with NEMS has been nothing short of excellent," shared a parent who recently brought their three children to SFCCC-member North East Medical Services. "I could not imagine a more ideal combination of warmth and professionalism in any physician, much less a pediatrician. The care provided...is quick and patient and very resourceful."

CHCs offer more than just clinical care. Designed to support the whole person, they provide services that meet the real-life needs of their patients, with high stakes: "If my community health worker hadn't provided the support with filling out my missing application, I would still be homeless," said a patient at another SFCCC member, San Francisco Community Health Center, referring to a Medicaid-covered service that supports patients in managing their health and navigating complex systems.

Healthcare isn't a partisan issue, it's a human one. CHCs serve every person with dignity and respect and strengthen every community with the services that they provide. With the proposed cuts to Medicaid, that care is in peril. We urge Congress to stand up for patients in their communities and protect the CHCs that serve them.

About SFCCC: San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium is a partnership of nonprofit health centers dedicated to bridging the gap in access to compassionate, inclusive, and comprehensive healthcare for San Francisco's diverse communities.

Media Contact: Mira Levy, [email protected]

SOURCE San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium

