5WPR Wins Gold Stevie Award For PR Campaign Of The Year (Technology) With Huntress

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR and digital marketing firms in the U.S., is proud to announce it has been awarded a Gold Stevie Award for PR Campaign of the Year (Technology) for its rapid-response media campaign with leading cybersecurity firm Huntress.

The campaign launched in February 2024 in response to a critical vulnerability discovered in ConnectWise ScreenConnect. As Huntress's CEO Kyle Hanslovan and his team rapidly developed a proof of concept to demonstrate the severity of the issue, 5WPR mobilized a fast-paced media strategy to ensure the company's findings reached the cybersecurity community, business leaders, and the public with urgency and clarity.

Through targeted outreach and expert commentary, 5WPR secured 104 media placements and over 14 billion impressions within the first month alone. Huntress was featured in 90 percent of all ConnectWise-related coverage, with appearances in top outlets including Axios, TechCrunch, Dark Reading, and TechRepublic. The effort firmly positioned Huntress as a trusted source for real-time cybersecurity insights.

"Winning the Gold Stevie for our work with Huntress is an incredible honor and reflects the speed, precision, and expertise our team brings to high-stakes communications," said Lori Ruggiero, Managing Partner and EVP, Corporate and Technology at 5WPR. "We are proud to support Huntress in their mission to protect businesses and lead critical industry conversations."

The American Business Awards® (The Stevie Awards ) are recognized as one of the most coveted global honors for business achievements, celebrating excellence in marketing, communications, and public relations across various sectors. All 2025 Public Relations Award winners can be viewed here .

The campaign showcases 5WPR's strength in translating complex technical issues into accessible, impactful narratives that drive visibility and credibility in competitive markets.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology , Nonprofit), B2B ( Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO ). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

