Go1 Announces Rebrand And New Product Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Go1 , the leading content aggregator for people-first L&D leaders, rebrands to reflect its focus on real, authentic support for L&D leaders and releases Go1 Learn , a new product suite to reflect how L&D professionals actually work and how employees actually learn.

As part of this rebrand, Go1 has unveiled its new website and messaging to better reflect its place in the L&D landscape and showcase its vision for contributing meaningful insights to the market, helping companies get the most out of their team members, making HR and L&D leaders' lives easier and encouraging, building and supporting employees everywhere - including their own.

Now more than ever, simplicity, speed, clarity and cultural authenticity are critical competitive advantages. This is true in every business area, but especially with as many disruptions and rapidly changing technologies and workplace structures as the mission-critical area of L&D.

"A brand fails when it's not an authentic representation of its people and who the company is at its core," said Chris Eigeland , Go1 CEO. "At Go1, we seek to be the trusted vendor behind the scenes, providing critical support and insights to make HR and L&D leaders the on-stage leads. L&D is always in a constant state of procurement. We wanted to make it clear to professionals everywhere with our new messaging the money and time they'll save and the organizational impact possible if they put their trust in us."

Go1 executed this rebrand in consultation with many customers to understand what they're struggling with, how its product suite fits into their workflow and their reflections on Go1 as a company. It also solicited feedback from long-standing team members who have experienced the company's significant growth journey. This process ensured an impactful, strategic vision from the leadership team to establish alignment across all touchpoints with customers, prospects, employees and partners.

Go1 Learn is a reimagined learning experience built for how people actually learn. The product suite is intuitive, personalized and designed to deliver the right content exactly when it's needed. With AI-powered discovery, a dynamic homepage and content for every learner, Go1 Learn simplifies learning without adding to L&D leaders' workload.

According to a new survey from Go1 , most L&D leaders (93%) dedicate at least an hour per week to sourcing and managing learning content, with 74% spending at least three hours per week on this task. Additionally, most organizations rely on a patchwork of vendors to meet learning needs, with 40% using five or more providers and 14% using at least 10 providers. With just one product suite and one subscription, L&D leaders can save money and time while upskilling their employees with relevant, effective, quality content.

Even though 80% of L&D leaders say they're happy with their content, over half admit 10–25% of their budget is wasted on ineffective or unused content. And nearly half (47%) of L&D leaders are unable to find upskilling content that fits all needs. Getting the right content is critical in not only high-compliance industries but also as organizations work to upskill employees on technology advancements like AI.

"What we're unveiling represents far more than just a new name and product suite. It's Go1 embracing the future of learning and development with a clear vision, intention and dedication to driving tangible results for L&D teams," said Kristina Ryan , Go1's VP, Product & Design. "Go1 distinguishes itself in this space through our unique methodology, using data, context and strategic insights to help companies build high-impact learning programs. Not guesswork. Not outdated practices. We're helping upskill modern employees with modern technology, content and workflow."

As part of the Go1 Learn product suite, the company introduced Go1 Pay , the easiest way to offer personalized learning budgets, track spending effortlessly and unlock flexible learning, and Go1 Insights , where leaders can track skill trends in their organization and industry and measure learning activity while connecting this data to the right learning content. L&D teams often rely on outdated KPIs and surface-level metrics. Now, they can close skill gaps faster, drive engagement and curate with confidence, backed by data. Over the next 12 months, Go1 will continue to add new tools to Go1 Learn to make sourcing and managing content even easier.

"We're on our journey to become a skills-powered organization, so staying ahead of emerging trends is critical," said Michael Spanner, Global Learning Technologies Director at Arcadis. "These insights have the potential to give us a clear picture of what's happening across our business and where we may need to focus next. They're helping us plan for the future with data-driven insights - because the whole world is shifting to a skills-first economy, and we need to be ready."

For more information about Go1, its rebrand and its new product suite, Go1 Learn, please visit Go1 . For more information and insights from its survey of over 600 L&D leaders in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, click here .

About Go1

Go1 frees L&D leaders from endless content searching so they can focus on what matters most: developing people. By consolidating essential skill development and compliance training into a single aggregated platform, Go1 has helped 10,000+ organizations reduce L&D content costs while improving the learner experience. The company has raised over $400 million in funding from investors AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Five Sigma, Insight Partners, Madrona, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Y Combinator. Go1 is a Y Combinator 2023 Top Company and an SAP Partner. To learn more, visit Go1 .

