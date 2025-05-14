Radiopharmaceuticals Market Products And Applications Report 2025 | SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Lead Diagnostic Market With 67% Share

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radiopharmaceuticals market was estimated at US$6.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to post a CAGR of 10.3% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$12.2 billion in 2030.

The radiopharmaceuticals market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by an increase in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, advancements in imaging technology, and a transition toward personalized medicine.

Support from government entities, increased investment in research and development, and favorable regulatory approvals are driving innovation and helping resolve supply chain challenges associated with short-lived radioisotopes.

Advanced imaging technologies like PET and SPECT improve diagnostic precision, while the incorporation of AI enhances the analysis of imaging results. The growing elderly population, the burden of lifestyle-related diseases, and the rising use of theranostics further contribute to the market's growth.

Ongoing research is developing more effective radiotracers, which address distribution challenges caused by short half-lives, expand therapeutic applications, and drive market growth. As healthcare systems focus on early detection and personalized treatments, radiopharmaceuticals are poised to transform patient care and modern healthcare practices.

Radiopharmaceuticals Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the global radiopharmaceuticals market with an estimated 42.6% share in 2024, supported by a strong healthcare system, prominent pharmaceutical companies, and substantial investments in research and development. The United States is a major contributor with its advanced imaging technologies, high rates of chronic diseases, and conducive regulatory environment that promotes innovation and market expansion. Government initiatives and favorable reimbursement models further stimulate investments, while the region's focus on personalized medicine and early disease detection boosts the demand for radiopharmaceuticals.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate, achieving a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, rising government expenditures, and growing awareness of nuclear medicine. Countries such as China, India, and Japan play a vital role with their competitive pricing, technological advancements, and increased manufacturing capabilities. The enhancement of healthcare systems, growth in medical tourism, and a rising number of patients in the region create significant opportunities for market growth.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Type

The diagnostics segment corners the largest share of the radiopharmaceuticals market in 2024, accounting for 60.8%, owing to the high demand for precise imaging techniques like PET and SPECT that facilitate early disease detection and efficient patient management. These imaging techniques allow non-invasive insights into organ functionality, metabolic processes, and disease development, playing a crucial role in diagnosing conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and technological advancements in molecular imaging technologies contribute to the dominance of this market.

On the other hand, the therapeutic segment is projected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030, driven by innovations in targeted radionuclide therapies, increasing cancer incidences, and the expanding application of radiopharmaceuticals in precision medicine. Innovations in product development, ongoing clinical studies, and an aging demographic further enhance the rapid growth of the therapeutic segment, indicating substantial prospects for the radiopharmaceutical market growth.

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type

In 2024, the diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals market is primarily led by single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) radiopharmaceuticals, capturing an estimated market share of 67% owing to their cost-effectiveness, widespread accessibility, and proven clinical applications in cardiology, oncology, and neurology. The widespread use of key isotopes like Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) strengthens this leading position in the market.

Additionally, a robust manufacturing base and comprehensive insurance coverage reinforce market dominance. SPECT's capacity to deliver detailed functional imaging, combined with developments like hybrid SPECT/CT systems, improves diagnostic accuracy and availability. In contrast, positron emission tomography scan (PET) radiopharmaceuticals represent the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of more than 10% from 2024 to 2030, driven by their superior imaging clarity and increasing use in precision medicine. The rising clinical use of tracers like Fluorine-18 (F-18) in oncology, Alzheimer's, and prostate cancer is expanding PET radiopharmaceutical diagnostic applications. Advancements in cyclotron technology are accelerating this segment's growth by enhancing isotope production and availability. Increased investments in radiopharmacy networks further solidify their role in next-generation diagnostics.

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type

The beta emitters segment dominates the therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals market with a 55% share in 2024 due to their recognized effectiveness in treating cancers such as thyroid and lymphoma. Their widespread availability, regulatory approvals, and increasing application in radioligand therapies (e.g., Lu-177 for prostate cancer) reinforce their dominance.

Conversely, alpha emitters represent the fastest-growing segment, anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by their targeted effects and significant localized impact with minimal damage to healthy cells. The effectiveness of Radium-223 (Ra-223) for prostate cancer, along with promising developments involving Actinium-225 (Ac-225) for leukemia and solid tumors, is driving greater acceptance, making alpha therapies a vital component of next-gen cancer treatments.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Radioisotope

Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) leads the radiopharmaceutical market in 2024 with a 39.8% share due to its widespread use in diagnostic imaging, particularly in SPECT scans for cardiology, oncology, and bone disorders. Its optimal half-life (6 hours) balances image quality with minimal radiation exposure, while its versatility in binding to various compounds makes it invaluable for diverse clinical applications. Tc-99m's established infrastructure, cost-effectiveness, and reliable supply chains reinforce its dominance. In contrast, Gallium-68 (Ga-68) is the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by its precision in PET imaging. Ga-68-labeled tracers, like DOTATATE and PSMA, provide high accuracy in detecting neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer. Its short half-life (68 minutes) facilitates on-site production, supporting the growing demand for personalized medicine and advanced cancer diagnostics, positioning Ga-68 as a key growth driver in the radiopharmaceuticals market.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report Scope

This global report on Radiopharmaceuticals analyzes the market based on type, sub-type, radioisotope, application, and end-user for the period 2021-2030 with forecast from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$.

In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Attributes:

