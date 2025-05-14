Global Financial Powerhouse Multibank Launches Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Asset Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MultiBank Group is bringing $607 Million, 2 Million Users, $3 Billion Real Estate RWA Deal and over $35 billion in daily trading volume Into Web3.

Dubai, UAE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that signals just how far the digital asset space has matured, MultiBank Group - one of the world's largest and most regulated financial institutions - has launched the MBG Ecosystem: a utility token that merges traditional finance, crypto, and real-world asset tokenization at global scale.









For years, crypto has been defined by startups promising to“reimagine” finance.

But MultiBank doesn't have to imagine anything. It already exists.

The Group reports $4.5 trillion in trading volume in 2024, $275 million in net profit, and $607 million in capital. It operates under 17 regulatory licenses with an unblemished track record and serves more than 2 million users across 100 countries.

The MBG Ecosystem is powered by the $MBG token, connecting 3 core platforms:

1.⁠ ⁠MultiBank FX – This is the Group's long-standing CFD trading platform since 2005, providing access to forex, indices, commodities, and crypto. It processes over $35 billion in daily trading volume and supports up to 1 million transactions a day. It's fully regulated and built for professionals who need speed, liquidity, and trust.

2.⁠ ⁠MEX Exchange – A new institutional-grade ECN designed for deep liquidity, particularly in the GCC and emerging markets. It launches with $40 billion in expected daily volume and aims to scale to $460 billion/day within five years. Valued at $23.7 billion by Arthur D. Little, it's engineered for fast, high-volume execution.

3.⁠ ⁠MultiBank.io – This is the Group's digital asset platform. It goes beyond a standard exchange by offering spot and derivatives trading, staking, fiat on-ramps, and secure custody. It's fully regulated by ASIC and VARA, and has earned a 10/10 Hacken security score. It's designed for users who want a seamless, regulated on-ramp into crypto.

But what sets this launch apart is a landmark $3 billion tokenization deal which is the largest real-world asset (RWA) tokenization to date in the world.

Through this partnership, users can invest in luxury Dubai real estate with as little as $50, earn high yield paid daily, and trade ownership directly on-chain. The process is fast, fully digital, and globally accessible - marking a shift from hype to real, usable on-chain finance.

Upcoming releases in the MBG roadmap include a decentralized ECN, AI-driven trading tools, and expanded RWA integrations.

Most crypto platforms are still chasing regulation.

MultiBank built the system regulators already trust.

About MultiBank Group

Founded in 2005 in California and now headquartered in Dubai, MultiBank Group is one of the most regulated financial institutions in the world. It operates across 25 offices, holds 17 licenses globally, and serves more than 2 million users. In 2024, the Group processed over $4.5 trillion in trading volume. Its platforms span forex, commodities, equities, and crypto - combining traditional and digital finance into one global network.

