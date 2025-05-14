Report From The Annual General Meeting Of Nilörngruppen AB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The following was decided at the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB held 14 May 2025:

The Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2024 were approved. The Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the President for their management during the 2024 operating year.

Dividend to shareholders was decided to be paid at SEK 1.50 per share (total SEK 17.1 million) in accordance with the Board's proposal. The record date for the right to receive dividends was set for 16 May 2025 and a dividend to shareholders is expected to be paid on 21 May 2025.

The Annual General Meeting decided that directors' fees in a total amount of SEK 700,000 be paid, with SEK 280,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 140,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors. Fees to the auditors would be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Petter Stillström, Magnus Johansson, Per Wagnås and Annika Elfström. Petter Stillström was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided to elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, with Nicklas Kullberg as chief auditor.

Guidelines for compensation to members of senior management was adopted in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors was authorised until the next-following Annual General Meeting to decide on new issuance, on one or more occasions, of up to 1,000,000 class B shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

As proposed, the Annual General Meeting decided not to appoint an election committee. Suggestions may be made by the Company's major shareholders and will be presented in the notice to Annual General Meeting.

The information herein was provided for publication at 9:00 p.m.(CET), 14 May 2025.

