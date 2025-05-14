Teqtivity Brings Human-Centered IT Asset Management To Info-Tech LIVE 2025 In Las Vegas

Attendees will learn how Teqtivity's streamlined approach connects IT strategy directly to business success and financial outcomes.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Teqtivity, a provider of innovative IT asset management (ITAM) solutions , is excited to announce its participation in Info-Tech LIVE 2025, taking place from June 10 to 12, 2025, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event, hosted by global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, unites IT leaders, executives, and technology innovators to explore the strategies reshaping the future of IT.At this year's event, where the theme is "Transform IT. Transform everything," Teqtivity will showcase its customizable ITAM platform that helps organizations track assets throughout their entire lifecycle while creating meaningful connections between IT, HR, Finance, and Security departments.As part of the conference program, Teqtivity will present a targeted session titled "See Why CFOs Love This Tool: How Your IT Strategy Impacts CapEx, OpEx, and Executive Trust.”. This fast-paced session will explore how IT asset management directly connects to financial outcomes, revealing what CFOs look for in IT reporting and how modern ITAM tools give IT leaders a stronger voice at the executive table."Info-Tech LIVE stands out for its practical, actionable approach to technology," said Hiren Hasmukh, CEO and Founder of Teqtivity. "This perfectly aligns with our mission to make IT asset management simple and accessible for everyone. We're not just tracking devices, we're helping organizations create clarity across departments, reduce unnecessary spending, and build more secure environments."Info-Tech LIVE 2025: Where IT Strategy Meets Practical ImplementationInfo-Tech LIVE is Info-Tech Research Group's flagship event, designed to provide real-world insights and strategic guidance that IT leaders can immediately apply. With keynotes from industry visionaries, expert-led workshops, analyst sessions, and collaborative discussions, the conference offers attendees valuable networking and learning opportunities.Teqtivity invites all attendees to visit Booth #414 to see how organizations save on their technology budgets through improved asset visibility. Visitors can also schedule personalized demonstrations that address their specific challenges, whether they're managing 100 devices or 10,000."We look forward to meaningful conversations about how organizations can transform their approach to technology management," added Hasmukh. "When IT teams can see everything clearly, they make better decisions that impact the entire business."For more details about the event, visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2025 event page .

