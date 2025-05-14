TDP-Led Coalition In Andhra To Hold 3-Day Tiranga Rallies

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 15 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party-led National Democratic Alliance in Andhra Pradesh will conduct Tiranga rallies across the state for three days from May 16 to pay tributes to 26 tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo on Wednesday decided to conduct rallies in all Assembly constituencies on May 16, 17 and 18.

It strongly condemned the recent inhuman terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 innocent people lost their valuable lives. Leaders of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP will participate in the rallies.

The TDP politburo meeting, chaired by party's national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu focussed on 12 crucial issues, including the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Briefing mediapersons on the decisions taken by the politburo, the party senior leader and Minister Atchen Naidu, said that the politburo expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and observed two-minute silence in memory of those tourists who lost their lives.

The politburo resolved to appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in not only formulating the Operation Sindoor but also successfully and firmly dealing with the terrorist attacks and in giving a fitting reply to the Pakistani army.

The politburo also praised the action of the armed forces, their heads and those who participated in Operation Sindoor, in giing a retort to Pakistan.

A resolution passed by the politburo congratulated MLA and Tollywood actor Balakrishna on receiving prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

The TDP decided to hold its annual conclave Mahanadu at Kadapa from May 27 to May 29. This is the first time the TDP is organising Mahanadu at Kadapa.

Atchen Naidu said the Mahanadu will highlight how Chandrababu Naidu is a great asset for the State and how Andhra Pradesh under his leadership is marching ahead on the path of development.

The politburo accepted a proposal of the party general secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh that a party leader should not hold a post in the party for more than three terms. It decided to change TDP's mandal-level presidents who have been holding the posts for six years.