Snøhetta's People And The Library Of Alexandria Exhibition Is Landing In Abu Dhabi 16 May 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Erth is proud to present People and the Library of Alexandria - an exhibition curated by global architecture and design group Snøhetta, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi-based creative studio Slash. The exhibition explores the life and legacy of the new Bibliotheca Alexandrina, one of Egypt's most iconic cultural landmarks, and highlights its deep, enduring ties to the UAE.

The story of this landmark began in 1988 with a joint initiative between UNESCO and the Egyptian government to revive the ancient Library of Alexandria and features the lesser-known role of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Guided by his appreciation for literature and culture, he contributed one of the largest donations towards the project, helping take it from idea to reality. His support laid the groundwork for the New Bibliotheca Alexandrina's opening in 2002, marking a renaissance of this historic institution and reaffirming Egypt's commitment to knowledge, education, and cultural exchange.

Today, the new Bibliotheca Alexandrina stands near the site of the ancient Library of Alexandria and is one of the largest libraries and cultural projects in the world - with nearly 6,000 square meters of hand-carved stone cladding and 5 million books in its collection. More than a public research library, it is a vibrant cultural hub, home to museums, exhibition spaces, educational centers, and more. Each year, it welcomes an average of 1,500 programs, lectures, and events, drawing close to a million visitors, many from younger generations.

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public through booking, charts the Library's architectural journey from 1989 when Snøhetta, a then young and unknown practice, won the international UNESCO competition for the revival of the ancient Library - underlining Sheikh Zayed's pivotal role and the wider UAE connection in reimagining the ancient landmark for a new era. His vision and commitment to cultural exchange and heritage preservation not only reflected his belief in education and knowledge sharing but also inspired other leaders and nations to join the initiative, elevating the Library to a global symbol of collaboration.

From this architectural legacy emerges a thread of personal stories, archival photographs, and interviews that capture the Library's profound social impact, told trough the voices of those who experience it. Every aspect of its existence - from its intricately carved stone facade to its programs and collaborations - speaks of human connection and shared experience, demonstrating how the New Bibliotheca Alexandrina continues to shape the lives of individuals and communities alike.

The upcoming exhibition offers a tribute to this enduring narrative and celebrates the Library as a vibrant community hub, a sanctuary for learning, and a beacon of knowledge. Previously inaugurated at Snøhetta's Archive Gallery in Oslo, People and the Library of Alexandria is set to open on May 16th, 2025, at Erth, Abu Dhabi, and will run for three months.

About Erth Abu Dhabi:

Erth Abu Dhabi is a luxury hospitality and leisure destination in Abu Dhabi, combining traditional Emirati heritage with modern design. It offers a wide range of amenities, including luxury accommodation, world-class dining options, and extensive leisure facilities. The hotel stands out for its sports facilities, event venues, and lush landscapes, making it a preferred choice for both tourists and residents. Erth Abu Dhabi focuses on health, wellness, and cultural connection, often hosting events and exhibitions celebrating the UAE's history and values, attracting both leisure and business travelers.

About Snøhetta:

Snøhetta is an internationally acclaimed architecture and design firm renowned for its transdisciplinary approach, integrating architecture, landscape, interior design, product design, graphic design, and art.

Founded in 1989, the firm gained global recognition with its winning design for the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Egypt, a project that marked its commitment to creating meaningful and sustainable space. With headquarters in Oslo, Snøhetta operates studios in New York, Paris, Innsbruck, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, reflecting its global presence. The firm's portfolio includes notable projects such as the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet in Oslo, the National September 11 Memorial Museum Pavilion in New York, and the expansion of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

About Slash:

Established in 1995, Slash is a multidisciplinary design studio based in Abu Dhabi. For the past three decades, the company has been building platforms, products, and experiences that challenge conventions and connect meaningfully with people. From shaping spaces to crafting brands, their work moves across disciplines - always guided by a belief in design as a tool for cultural clarity and social impact. Operating out of Erth Abu Dhabi in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Slash is behind initiatives like Fount, a curated concept store for design-led objects, and Fabrica, a hands-on platform for collaborative making. Together, they make up the Ripple Collective. Its ongoing series, The Abu Dhabi Sessions, invites the community to explore identity and place through conversation, design, and shared experience.