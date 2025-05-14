403
IATA Launches Global Baggage Roadmap
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) launched a 10-year Global Baggage Roadmap to modernize baggage operations. Developed with airlines, airports, and industry partners, the roadmap sets a clear path to improve both operational efficiency and traveler satisfaction.
“Baggage is important for travelers. When they check a bag, they expect it to arrive on time. And if it doesn't, they want to know where it is. That is confirmed by recent IATA polling showing 81% of travelers want better tracking, 74% expect real-time updates on their mobile phones and 67% are willing to switch to electronic bag tags. The Global Baggage Roadmap will move us closer to the automated digital baggage services that travelers want,” said Monika Mejstrikova, IATA's Director of Ground Operations. The Roadmap is built around three pillars:
Baggage Information Exchange and Data Standardization to align how baggage information is shared among airlines, airports, and partners. For passengers, replacing legacy systems like teletype with modern messaging standards will mean faster baggage reconciliation, fewer delays due to data errors, and more reliable service recovery when issues arise. Driving transformation towards this new API-driven baggage messaging standards will significantly reduce the airline industry's annual spending of USD 1 billion on teletype messaging.
Baggage Tracking and Automation to provide visibility throughout the journey. This includes the use of electronic baggage tags, GPS tracking, and robotics that will enable passengers to track their bags in real time and experience smoother transfers and arrivals.
Streamlining the baggage claim process, combating fraud, and enhancing the customer experience so airlines can resolve passenger's claims faster and have better protections from baggage-related fraud.
