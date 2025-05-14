Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results For Q4 And FY2025

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) :

- Increasing contribution from Innovation1 related work - Up from 50% in FY24 to 54% in FY25, driven by commercial manufacturing of on-patent molecules

- Robust growth in on-patent commercial manufacturing revenues - Grew by over 50% YoY to reach $179mn (Vs. $116mn in FY24 and $53mn in FY23)

- Revenues from differentiated offerings grew 28% YoY, contributing to 49% of CDMO revenues

- Healthy growth in API generics business

- YoY improvement in EBITDA margin driven by better procurement strategies, cost optimization and operational excellence initiatives

- Maintained our best-in-class quality track record - Successfully cleared 36 regulatory inspections and 165 customer audits in FY25 without any major observations

Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):

- Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) - Major GPO contract renewal and order wins supporting IA sales in the US. Witnessing encouraging traction in the RoW markets

- Capacity expansion in India completed and commercialized on time; poised to capitalize on ~US$400 mn2 Sevoflurane market opportunity in the RoW markets

- Maintained our #1 Rank in the US in Sevoflurane (44% market share2) and in intrathecal Baclofen (75% market share2)

- Received approval for Neoatricon®3 for multiple markets in EU and UK by our partner BrePco Pharma. Neoatricon® is the only pre-diluted, age-appropriate formulation of dopamine, approved for treating children and infants

- Moderation in EBITDA margins due to some non-recurring expenses and capacity expansion in India. However, recovery expected from FY26 with commercialization of these added capacities

India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):

- ICH business crossed the strategic revenue milestone of ₹ 1,000 crores during the year

- Power Brands continue to grow strength to strength with 20% YoY during FY25. Power Brands contributed to 49% of total ICH sales

o Excluding i-range, which was impacted by regulatory price control, growth in power brands was about 26% in FY25

- New Product Launches - Added 21 new products and 31 new SKUs in FY25

- Investments in Media and Promotions – 11% of ICH sales in FY25. Launched our new media campaign with Yami Gautam for Little's

- E-commerce sales grew at 39% YoY in FY25, contributing 21% to ICH sales,. Present on more than 20 e-commerce platforms