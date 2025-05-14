Equinor ASA: Minutes From The Annual General Meeting 2025

Further, the annual general meeting approved a cash dividend of US dollar (USD) 0.37 per share to be distributed for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The fourth quarter 2024 dividend accrues to the shareholders as registered in Equinor's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 16 May 2025. Subject to ordinary settlement in VPS, this implies that the right to dividend accrues to shareholders as of 14 May 2025. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) from and including 15 May 2025. For US ADR (American Depository Receipts) holders, dividend accrues to the ADR-holders as of 14 May 2025, and the ex-dividend date will be from and including 16 May 2025.

Shareholders whose shares trade on the Oslo Stock Exchange will receive their dividend in Norwegian kroner (NOK). The NOK-dividend will be communicated on 22 May 2025. The expected payment date for the dividend is 28 May 2025.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors to resolve dividend payments based on the company's approved annual accounts for 2024. The authorisation is valid until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2026.

The general meeting supported the company's energy transition plan available at

The plan describes the strategy for the company's energy transition, including its actions and climate ambitions, its support for the Paris Agreement and how it plans to deliver energy with lower emissions over time while protecting long-term shareholder value and competitiveness.

Ten proposals from shareholders were up for voting. The shareholders' supporting statements and the board of directors' responses are available at None of the shareholder proposals were adopted. Details are included in the attached minutes.

The general meeting endorsed the board's report on Corporate Governance for 2024 and the board of directors' 2024 Remuneration report.

Remuneration to the company's external auditor for 2024 was approved.

The general meeting adopted the nomination committee's recommendation on election of members to the corporate assembly and the nomination committee, effective as from 1 June 2025 and until the annual general meeting in 2026. See attached minutes for details on elected members.

In accordance with the proposal from the nomination committee, the general meeting adopted the remuneration to the corporate assembly and to the nomination committee, effective as from 15 May 2024.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors on behalf of the company to acquire Equinor shares in the market to continue the company's share-based incentive plans for employees. The authorisation is valid until 30 June 2026. See attached minutes for details.

As part of the company's share buyback programme, the general meeting approved a reduction in capital through the cancellation of own shares and the redemption of shares belonging to the Norwegian State. See attached minutes for details.

To enable Equinor's board of directors to utilise the share buyback mechanism permitted by the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act with respect to the distribution of capital to the company's shareholders, the general meeting authorised the board of directors on behalf of the company to acquire Equinor shares in the market. It is a precondition that the repurchased shares are subsequently cancelled through a resolution by a new general meeting to reduce the company's share capital. The authorisation is valid until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2026.

Minutes of the annual general meeting are enclosed.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

