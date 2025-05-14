RAW® Rolling Papers Surpasses Over 300 Million Organic Views On Meta Platforms In April 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20-Year-Old Brand Organically Shatters Social Media Expectations; Solidifies Position as One of The Most Influential Brands in the Industry

Phoenix, Arizona, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAW® Rolling Papers continues to prove its cultural dominance and unmatched brand loyalty with a staggering 300 million+ organic views across Meta platforms during the month of April 2025. Without a single dollar spent on paid ads, the brand's content spread like wildfire - shared, reposted, and celebrated by fans across the globe through its official Meta handles: @rawlife24 , @ra , and Josh's @rawkandrol .

The numbers are more than just impressive - they're a testament to RAW®'s unwavering connection to its community and its ability to organically drive mass engagement in an era dominated by paid media.

“Our audience is the algorithm,” said Josh Kesselman, founder of RAW®.

“We don't chase trends - we set them. This kind of reach isn't luck, it's love. RAW is powered by real people sharing RAWthentic moments, real culture, and a passion for smoking. When you build something authentic, people don't just follow - they amplify.”

With over 300 million organic views tracked in April 2025 alone, RAW®'s reach on Meta is a case study in how purpose-driven brands can lead global conversations without relying on traditional media buys. From viral rolling tutorials to behind-the-scenes exclusives, philanthropic shoutouts, and the unmistakable RAW® energy, the brand's content continues to resonate with a new generation of cannabis consumers and culture lovers.

RAW's social success also underscores its position as not just a leader in rolling papers, but as a movement rooted in creativity, justice, and community.

“This isn't just a flex - it's proof of purpose,” Kesselman added.“We built RAW® for the people, and now they're carrying the flame.”

About HBI Internationa

HBI International, now HBI Innovations, is an independent, world-famous provider of high-quality rolling papers, cones, and other smoking innovations, including the legendary RAW brand, the unbleached rolling papers that are used by millions worldwide. In addition to RAW®, HBI distributes incredibly popular brands such as Elements, Juicy Jay's, and Kingpin and has grown its portfolio to more than 2,500 SKUs and numerous patents. Under the leadership of its founder Josh Kesselman, HBI is dedicated to operating under a philosophy that prioritizes both product excellence and ethical business practices. The company's humanitarian effort, RAW Givin , has donated more than $2.5 million in direct cash contributions, plus in-kind contributions of about $200,000, to a wide variety of charities and causes, including clean water, animal rescue, reforestation, and more.

