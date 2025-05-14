Autonomous Tractor Corporation Unveils Voice Controlled Autonomous Equipment Conversion System For Modern Farming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eDRIVE by Autonomous Tractor Corporation turns any farm machine powered by diesel or ammonia into a voice controlled, semiautonomous workhorse.

San Francisco, California, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Tractor Corporation (ATC), led by founder Terry Anderson, is transforming the future of farming by officially announcing its groundbreaking voice-controlled, camera-guided, semi-autonomous equipment platform, powered by its proprietary eDRIVETM system. Currently in testing and coming soon to market, ATC's eDRIVETM system is a redesign of how modern agriculture operates. Using four overlapping 120-degree high-resolution cameras instead of GPS for precision farming, the system gives autonomous machines optical 'eyes' for superior navigation and control.

But what truly sets this innovation apart is its voice interface. Farmers can call their tractors, give them instructions, and supervise operations without needing to navigate complex interfaces.“It's no different than telling a hired hand what to do,” said Terry.“Only this time, the hand is a machine.”

Originally launched as a concept in 2012, ATC's autonomous solution has evolved significantly. The team discovered that GPS-based systems couldn't deliver the accuracy that today's farmers demand. Instead, ATC turned to optics, physics, and voice recognition to create something far more intuitive, affordable, and farmer-friendly. Terry, whose background includes physics, mechanical and electrical engineering, and decades of successful business leadership, stated,“Today's equipment is too expensive, complex, and difficult to repair. We believe farmers deserve better.”

A major focus of ATC's launch is conversion packages for existing equipment. The conversion process is efficient, taking about a week, and involves removing the existing drivetrain and replacing it with ATC's diesel-electric module. The system removes failure-prone components such as transmissions and drive shafts and replaces them with a direct-to-wheel electric drive connected via fiber optics to a central controller.“We're working with equipment powered by diesel or ammonia. Anything running on either of those fuels can be upgraded to use eDRIVETM,” said Terry.

ATC is intentional about what autonomy means.“We don't believe in 80,000-pound machines running around without supervision,” emphasized Terry.“This is supervised autonomy. Machines are doing the work, but always under the watchful eye of a farmer or technician. Just like supervising a hired crew.”

This pragmatic approach blends the best of innovation with the realities of farm life, allowing human oversight while freeing farmers from exhausting manual labor and sky-high machinery costs.

The eDRIVETM system is designed with farmers in mind. For instance, ATC has removed frequent failure points, such as hydrostatic drives, transmissions, and bearings, making repairs quicker and more affordable. Retrofitting old equipment with eDRIVETM can be a fraction of the cost of buying new tractors.

