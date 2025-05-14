UN Warns Of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis In Sudan, Renews Call To Cease Hostilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations (UN) issued a stark warning that the situation in Sudan remains critically concerning, with humanitarian needs escalating amid ongoing conflict and widespread displacement across multiple regions of the country.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric renewed Wednesday the call for all parties to immediately cease hostilities and to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

He emphasized the urgent need to ensure safe, sustained, and unimpeded humanitarian access to those in need.

Dujarric also urged the international community to intensify support for the humanitarian response in Sudan, stressing that increased aid is vital to preventing further loss of life and averting a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 36,000 people have been displaced from West Kordofan due to escalating insecurity. Many of those affected have already been displaced and are now forced to flee for a second time, seeking refuge in other parts of West and North Kordofan.

In North Darfur, the IOM reports that over 2,000 individuals have recently been displaced from Abu Shouk Camp and areas of El Fasher due to the ongoing security crisis. While most remain within El Fasher, others have fled to the Tawila region.

Humanitarian agencies have also expressed grave concern over the worsening food insecurity in Sudan. The cost of basic food commodities has surged to alarming levels.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that without urgent aid and unrestricted access to affected populations, the situation is likely to deteriorate significantly during the upcoming lean season, which spans from June to September.