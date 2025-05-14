Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QC Discusses Strengthening Cooperation With Tehran Chamber


2025-05-14 02:38:38
The Peninsula

DOHA: Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber, Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori, met yesterday, with Fereydoun Verdi Nejad, Secretary General of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Qatar and Tehran Chambers, with the aim of strengthening relations between the business sectors in both Qatar and Iran.
They also discussed activating the role of the private sector in boosting trade exchange between the two countries, as well as reviewing the investment climate and the opportunities available in both markets.
In his remarks, Al Mansori affirmed Qatar Chamber's keenness to enhance trade and economic cooperation with the Iranian side. He noted that Qatar offers numerous investment opportunities across various economic sectors that attract foreign investors, including Iranians, and highlighted the interest of Qatari businessmen in exploring the abundant opportunities available in Iran.
For his part, Nejad emphasized Iran's interest in strengthening trade and investment ties with Qatar. He invited Qatari businessmen to visit Iran and learn more about the available investment opportunities.

