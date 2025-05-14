QSE Index Slips 10.84 Points At Market Open
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index declined by 10.84 points, or 0.10%, at the start of trading on Wednesday, falling to 10,574 points from the previous session's close. The drop was primarily driven by losses across four sectors.
The downturn was led by the Transportation sector, which fell by 0.50%, followed by Consumer Goods and Services (-0.26%), Telecoms (-0.19%), and Banks and Financial Services (-0.16).
Meanwhile, the index saw gains Industrials (+0.29%), Real Estate gained (+0.22%), and Insurance (+0.04%).
As of 10:00 am, the QSE recorded a trading volume of 61.892 million shares, with a total turnover of QR 97.374 million across 3,835 transactions.
