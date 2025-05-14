Qatar Airways Inks Over $200 Billion Boeing Deal As Trump Visits Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Doha: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced what he described as a "record" order of 160 aircraft from Boeing by Qatar Airways, a deal at more than 200 billion US dollars.

The announcement came as Trump signed a series of bilateral agreements in Doha alongside the Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"It's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing. That's pretty good," Trump remarked during the signing ceremony in the Qatari capital.

The aircraft purchase was one of several agreements finalized between the United States and Qatar, including expanded cooperation in defense.

The announcements came during Trump's visit to the Gulf state, part of his first major overseas tour since taking office -- a trip that also includes stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Separately, Trump expressed optimism about diplomatic progress in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"I think we are having some pretty good news coming out of there today, and maybe tomorrow, and maybe Friday, frankly. But we'll see about that," he said during his meeting with HH the Amir.