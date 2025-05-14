Quarterra Begins Leasing At The Ansel, Its Newest Multifamily Luxury Community In Texas

Mid-rise community introduces 355 premier apartment homes to Frisco market

FRISCO, Texas, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated developer, property manager and asset manager, today announced the start of leasing at The Ansel , its newest luxury community in the heart of Texas.

The Ansel, a mid-rise luxury community featuring 355 apartment homes, draws inspiration from its Ansel Adams namesake to create a tranquil connection with nature amid the spirited lifestyle of Frisco. With a canvas of green landscapes surrounded by sophisticated property features and downtown energy, residents of The Ansel have the opportunity to paint their own living experience.

"The Ansel was designed to invite in its natural surroundings while capturing a modern vibe through technological conveniences and thoughtfully appointed homes," said Nick Jacob, Director, Texas Development for Quarterra. "Residents are ideally positioned to take advantage of everything Frisco has to offer, from high-end dining to boutique shopping, or tap into outdoor experiences through nearby parks and trail systems. We're excited to welcome residents to this exceptional living experience and be an active part of this dynamic community."

The Ansel puts residents just minutes from the retail opportunities at Legacy West, Stonebriar Centre, the Shops at Starwood, Frisco Bridges North and Preston Ridge U141. Nearby destination dining venues include Eddie V's, III Forks, The Capital Grille, Trick Rider and Lombardi Cucina. Residents will find something for everyone at Grandscape, a local cultural hub featuring concerts, outdoor movies, children's attractions, interactive entertainment experiences, shopping and dining. And football enthusiasts can revel in a day at The Star - the 91-acre world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys - just minutes away and offering the ultimate fan experience.

Residents looking to soak in the Texas sun have plenty of options at nearby Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt, Frisco Mountain Bike Trail, Beavers Bend Trail, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Frisco Commons, The Rail District and Texas Sculpture Garden.

Situated at 4220 Tributary Way, The Ansel is just blocks from the Sam Rayburn Tollway (121) and 1.5 miles from Dallas North Tollway (DNT) - a 30.2-mile controlled-access route running from Interstate 35E near Downtown Dallas to U.S. Highway 380 in Frisco. It provides a direct commute to much of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Residents of The Ansel also have quick access to The Colony, a neighboring city to the south, and Plano, a larger city slightly farther south that is the corporate headquarters for several major companies. Top regional employers include Toyota, JP Morgan, The Star, Marriott, Hilton, Bank of America and Grandscape, as well as various healthcare providers and local municipalities. In addition to top quality Lewisville Independent School District schools, residents can find extensive coursework options at the University of North Texas, Collin College (Frisco campus), Amberton University and the University of Texas – Dallas.

The Ansel is composed of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with spacious floor plans ranging from 588 to 1,384 square feet. Residents can choose from two designer color schemes to match their personal preference. Homes feature expansive kitchens designed for culinary creativity, accented by custom pendant lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks with designer faucet hardware to blend functionality with modern elegance. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout the main living areas, while carpeted bedrooms include generous walk-in closets. Oversized windows provide ample natural light and bring sunsets and cityscapes into the home. Bathrooms include dual vanity sinks and stunning tile flooring and shower surrounds, combining durability with a timeless design. All homes come equipped with keyless entries, smart thermostats and USB outlets, while select units include gourmet kitchen islands.

Residents can recharge poolside and make a day of it with outdoor grilling stations. A state-of-the-art fitness center, modern recreation room, clubhouse with a social lounge, and plush pet park also offer ideal areas to unwind. The community is complete with EV charging stations in the parking structure, Parcel Hub package lockers and a designated bike storage area with a wash and repair center.

The Ansel is Quarterra's fifth Texas community and its first venture into the Dallas/Forth Worth metroplex.

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprising three rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily, Single-Family Rental, and Land. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.



Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Quarterra

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED