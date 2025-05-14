Pride Returns To Puerto Vallarta May 17–25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A week of rainbow revelry, beachfront glamour and unforgettable moments is set to light up Mexico's LGBTQ+ paradise









NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallarta Pride , a world-renowned LGBTQ+ event, returns May 17–25, drawing thousands of visitors from around the globe for a weeklong celebration of diversity, unity and expression in Mexico's most inclusive coastal city. What began as a grassroots initiative 12 years ago evolved into a global gathering, with a dynamic lineup of parades, beach parties, cultural exhibitions and community-driven programming that highlights Puerto Vallarta's commitment to remaining one of the most inclusive destinations in the world.

Set along the picturesque Banderas Bay on Mexico's Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta blends old-world charm with modern sophistication, offering cobblestone streets, a thriving arts scene and a renowned queer-friendly atmosphere. Named“Best LGBTQ+ Destination” at the 2024 Magellan Awards, the city provides the perfect backdrop for this year's Pride theme,“Revolution: The Future Has No Gender.” Anchored in the heart of the Romantic Zone, Vallarta Pride will feature nine days of events, from art installations and nightlife takeovers to the iconic Pride Parade, each celebrating the city's deep-rooted spirit of inclusion and progress.

Event highlights include:



March Against Homophobia (May 17): Marking the official start of Pride Week, this empowering and peaceful march brings together activists, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community to take a stand against discrimination and hate.



Photo Exhibition:“There is No Future Without Memory” (May 17): This poignant exhibition features photography that honors the history of the LGBTQ+ community, offering a visual reflection on milestones in the fight for equality and representation.



Red Gala (May 18): A glamorous evening that combines film, fashion and activism, where attendees don red attire to celebrate inclusivity and honor leaders in the fight against HIV.



Pink Dinner (May 21): Serving as one of the week's premier social events, this elegant affair features a chef-curated dinner, live DJ, fireworks and the presentation of the Pride Vanguard Award, all set against the backdrop of Banderas Bay at Almar Resort. Proceeds benefit the local LGBTQ+ community.



Pride Parade (May 22): The centerpiece of Vallarta Pride, the Pride Parade will wind through the city's main streets and the Malecon in a display of unity and celebration, culminating in a high-energy Block Party in the Romantic Zone.



Block Party (May 22): Immediately following the parade, this electrifying outdoor celebration transforms the Romantic Zone into a high-energy street festival, featuring live performances by local and international talent, DJs and nonstop entertainment.

Carrera Rainbow Run (May 25): The recreational run follows scenic 3K and 6K routes along the famed Malecon and is open to participants of all levels.



WHERE TO STAY:

The Romantic Zone is the center of LGBTQ+ hospitality, offering a variety of accommodations for every type of traveler.



Tryst Puerto Vallarta: The world's first gay luxury hotel brand debuts just ahead of Pride following a star-studded grand opening weekend in April, featuring a red-carpet party hosted by Matt Rogers, a special appearance by Jennifer Coolidge, a drag brunch and an iconic rooftop pool party hosted by Erika Jayne with a DJ set by Leland and friends. The 55-room boutique hotel boasts a rooftop pool and bar, elevated Mexican cuisine and luxurious accommodations, from junior suites to a penthouse with dual terraces.



Almar Resort Luxury LGBT Beachfront Experience: An adults-only beachfront property, the resort features ocean-view suites and direct access to Mantamar Beach Club Bar & Sushi, known for its electrifying parties with international DJs. The Top, the resort's rooftop lounge, serves craft cocktails and gourmet bites with panoramic views of Banderas Bay.



Blue Chairs Resort: Located directly on Los Muertos Beach , Mexico's famed gay beach, this LGBTQ+ landmark offers beachfront accommodations, a rooftop bar with panoramic ocean views and on-site dining at The Beach Club, known for its drag performances, cocktails and prime sunset scenery.

Casa Cupula: Perched slightly above the city in a tropical enclave, Casa Cupula delivers a serene boutique experience with 19 uniquely designed rooms and suites. The adults-only hotel delivers personalized service, a clothing-optional pool, refined culinary offerings and a spa, all within walking distance of the Romantic Zone.



WHAT TO DO



Beach Clubs: Mantamar Beach Club at ALMAR is the center of Puerto Vallarta's gay beach scene, especially during Pride Week, with high-energy pool parties, live DJ sets and VIP service. Just down the beach, Blue Chairs Beach Club , part of the iconic Blue Chairs Resort, is known for its drag shows, cocktails and unbeatable sunset views. For a more exclusive experience, the Majahuitas Beach Party wows with immersive visuals, fine cuisine and world-class DJs in a secluded cove accessible only by boat. Framed by the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific, this hidden gem offers a laid-back, bohemian vibe that transforms at sunset into a laser-lit celebration under the stars.



Nightlife: Mr. Flamingo is a must-visit for first-timers and regulars alike, where pop anthems and dancing spill into the streets in an open-air, tiki bar atmosphere. For a more intimate night out, The Piano Bar Garbo offers an upscale ambiance with classic cocktails and live piano performances. The city's largest nightclub, Industry Nightclub , delivers state-of-the-art lighting, themed parties and sets from international DJs that keep the dance floor packed well into the early morning hours.

Explore Puerto Vallarta: The Malecon, the city's lively oceanfront esplanade, showcases public art, street performers and views that stretch from the city to the sea, making it perfect for a daytime stroll or sunset wander. Just a block away, the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, with its famous crown-topped tower, is a historic landmark and a focal point of Puerto Vallarta's cultural and religious traditions. Food lovers can indulge in the Mexology de Día Taco Tour , a guided exploration of local street tacos and craft cocktails, while those seeking luxury can charter a private yacht on Banderas Bay to swim, snorkel or simply relax along the coast.



More event details and ticketing information will be announced soon. Beyond Pride Week, Puerto Vallarta welcomes visitors year-round with its array of LGBTQ+ owned establishments and inclusive activities.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

