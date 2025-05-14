Liz Littleton Launches Specialty Transportation Concierge To Move Seniors Closer To Family With Care And Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liz Littleton, drawing from over 20 years of assisted living experience, launched Specialty Transportation Concierge, a personalized and more affordable alternative to bring seniors closer to home.

San Francisco, California, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liz Littleton, entrepreneur and Board-Certified Clinical Nurse Specialist, with a career spanning hospice, long-term care, and assisted living, recently launched Specialty Transportation Concierge (STC). Built on firsthand experiences and driven by a genuine passion, the company provides a more affordable way for families to bring their loved ones closer to loved ones. With a promise of safety, personalized care, and end-to-end support, STC addresses the nuances of senior care with a human approach.







STC's foundation was shaped by Littleton's experience at the helm of Lighthouse Assisted Living , which offers small home-like environments that improve seniors' quality of life with a familial feel. For the founder, the company is more than yet another entrepreneurial venture; it symbolizes the next step in her profound mission to empower seniors with dignity.

What inspired the founding of STC was the experience of a resident whose move from Florida to Denver was hindered by the exorbitant cost of a medical transport quota. Touched by this story, Littleton offered to fly to Florida and assist in the move herself. She quickly realized that the cost totaled significantly less than the family's initial estimates.

Having worked in the industry for more than two decades, Littleton's renown caused the news to travel far and wide. Soon after, she was receiving calls from families across the state and the country, asking for her professional relocation services. When she realized a crucial gap-the lack of alternatives to medical transport-STC was born.“It seemed like the natural next step,” she shares.“It allowed me to provide the community I have always cared about deeply with the assistance they needed and deserved.”

Today, STC provides personal care for non-emergency long-distance medical transportation. With the founder's experience and qualifications, it can address the needs of seniors with dementia, catheters, and incontinence, as well as those who are wheelchair-bound, and beyond. Its tailored approach assesses every individual's unique needs, which determines the necessary accommodations (i.e., reclining wheelchair, oxygen concentrator, or emergency and comfort medicine).

The company takes this care one step further, booking first-class tickets in the first row for every flight.“This is not because we're aiming for luxury,” quips Littleton.“With first class, there is a lot of leg space, seats recline, and comfort is paramount. It also provides more privacy than economy class, while the first row ensures we are close to the bathroom.” Beyond necessities, Littleton hopes to turn this often stressful experience into a memorable adventure.

She adds,“I remember flying with a 99-year-old lady, who, for the first time in decades, had to drive four hours to the airport, then take a two-hour flight to Denver, and then drive again to reunite with family. My role wasn't only to provide assistance; it was to offer her peace of mind. We had a glass of champagne, relaxed, and had a really fun time. Sometimes, that's the most valuable thing we can offer.” Liz adds,“Although this lady has sadly passed since, she was able to live out the last couple of years of her life surrounded by loved ones, this is why we do what we do.”







It's important to note that STC's goal isn't to replace traditional medical transportation; it's to raise awareness in the space and provide an alternative.“We're not saying that medical transportation isn't needed. It absolutely is,” she stresses.“But it's not needed for everyone.” Lighthouse was built on the same principle-offering a more homely alternative to nursing homes, long-term hospice, and even large assisted living facilities.

For Littleton, this mission is personal. This Clinical Nurse Specialist, with an expertise in dementia and end-of-life care, has envisioned herself in the industry since as early as 15 years old, when she would follow her father, a physician, around nursing homes. During this experience, she often wondered why people couldn't live in small, family-like environments where they received not only medical assistance but also love and attention.

Her early career in the ICU shaped her approach to death, igniting in her a desire to enrich people's final years with comfort and joy. For more than 20 years, she has been fulfilling this mission at the helm of Lighthouse, and the recent launch of STC entrenched her impact further.“I firmly believe that we should never try to monopolize basic human needs,” she reflects.“At the end of the day, everyone deserves to be close to family. And STC is my way of making that happen, empowering seniors to spend their last years surrounded by family and love.”

