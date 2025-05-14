ACEC Celebrates Infrastructure Week 2025
"As we mark Infrastructure Week 2025, ACEC proudly joins the national celebration of the people and systems that connect, empower, and improve our communities.
"Infrastructure is the backbone of America's economy. It helps move our people, power our homes and businesses, protect our environment, and keep our nation competitive on the global stage.
"Now is the time to double down on our commitment to strategic and sustained infrastructure investment. It creates high-paying American jobs, boosts economic growth, and will enhance quality of life for generations to come.
"At ACEC, we are proud to represent the engineering firms designing the future of American infrastructure. Let's seize this moment because infrastructure is not just something we build. It's the foundation we build upon."CONTACT: Jeff Urbanchuk American Council of Engineering Companies 202-682-4325 ...
