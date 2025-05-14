Javier Loya Joins Influential Hispanic Business Leaders For High-Impact Policy Summit At The White House

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Last week, on Tuesday, May 6, Javier Loya joined more than 20 influential Hispanic business leaders from across North America at the Republican National Committee headquarters and the White House for the Cinco de Mayo Business & Policy Summit, hosted by the Bienvenido Empresarios Coalition.

Javier Loya Speaks at White House Roundtable with Hispanic Business Leaders

Last week, on Tuesday, May 6, Javier Loya joined more than 20 influential Hispanic business leaders from across North America at the Republican National Committee headquarters and the White House for the Cinco de Mayo Business & Policy Summit, hosted by the Bienvenido Empresarios Coalition.

The delegation, representing major industries including energy, manufacturing, finance, food, and media, engaged directly with senior policymakers-including RNC Chairman Michael Whatley-to advance a shared vision for pro-growth, pro-trade, and pro-investment policies that foster long-term economic opportunity in Hispanic communities across the United States and beyond.

Javier Loya at RNC HQ for Bienvenido Empresarios Summit

The summit marked a pivotal moment in Hispanic business advocacy, highlighting the role of leaders like Javier Loya in shaping national economic policy. The coalition's White House visit reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the administration's priorities around resilience, prosperity, and enterprise-driven growth.

“This summit was more than a celebration-it was a strategic forum where business meets policy,” said Javier Loya .“Our coalition is committed to unlocking economic potential through meaningful dialogue and high-level engagement.”

About Bienvenido Empresarios:

Bienvenido Empresarios is a national coalition of Hispanic business leaders working to advance economic empowerment, civic engagement, and free enterprise through policy advocacy and coalition-building.

