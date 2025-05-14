Javier Loya Joins Influential Hispanic Business Leaders For High-Impact Policy Summit At The White House
Austin, TX, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Javier Loya Speaks at White House Roundtable with Hispanic Business Leaders
Last week, on Tuesday, May 6, Javier Loya joined more than 20 influential Hispanic business leaders from across North America at the Republican National Committee headquarters and the White House for the Cinco de Mayo Business & Policy Summit, hosted by the Bienvenido Empresarios Coalition.
The delegation, representing major industries including energy, manufacturing, finance, food, and media, engaged directly with senior policymakers-including RNC Chairman Michael Whatley-to advance a shared vision for pro-growth, pro-trade, and pro-investment policies that foster long-term economic opportunity in Hispanic communities across the United States and beyond.
Javier Loya at RNC HQ for Bienvenido Empresarios Summit
The summit marked a pivotal moment in Hispanic business advocacy, highlighting the role of leaders like Javier Loya in shaping national economic policy. The coalition's White House visit reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the administration's priorities around resilience, prosperity, and enterprise-driven growth.
“This summit was more than a celebration-it was a strategic forum where business meets policy,” said Javier Loya .“Our coalition is committed to unlocking economic potential through meaningful dialogue and high-level engagement.”
Watch the event highlights:
- Instagram Video 1
Instagram Video 2
About Bienvenido Empresarios:
Bienvenido Empresarios is a national coalition of Hispanic business leaders working to advance economic empowerment, civic engagement, and free enterprise through policy advocacy and coalition-building.CONTACT: Name: Leonardo Basterra Email: ... Job Title: Founder
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Business & Economy
- Huma Surpasses $4 Billion In Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 On Solana
- AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation Join Forces To Build A Trustworthy Infrastructure And Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
- Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
CommentsNo comment