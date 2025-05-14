The Hot Bot Officially Launches: AI SMS Employee That Revives Dead Leads And Drives Revenue In Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI-powered SMS assistant re-engages old leads with up to 70% response rates, helping businesses recover lost pipeline and drive revenue.

Hugo, MN , May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After launching on June 1st, 2024, the US-based company The Hot Bot wasted no time proving how AI can turn overlooked leads into live deals. Far beyond another SaaS dashboard collecting dust, The Hot Bot acts like an AI-powered sales assassin-working around the clock to revive forgotten databases using precision-tuned AI SMS automation and battle-tested sales frameworks that ignite real-time, revenue-generating conversations.

Slow lead follow-up and costly drop-offs are universal challenges, from small agencies to national franchises. With its advanced lead reactivation software , The Hot Bot doesn't just follow up-it reawakens intent. By combining strategic messaging with relentless precision, it revives cold contacts and transforms them into qualified, high-value sales conversations.







“We built The Hot Bot to solve a simple but expensive problem-most sales teams give up too soon,” said Erik Hinds, Chief AI Strategist at The Hot Bot.“Our AI Sales Team, powered by intelligent AI SMS automation, doesn't get tired, distracted, or ghosted. Every CRM is a goldmine. We dig-relentlessly, strategically, and with zero drop-off.”

The need for fast, persistent follow-up has never been clearer. A staggering 44% of salespeople stop contacting leads after just one attempt, and only 35% of companies leverage SMS as part of their strategy. Meanwhile, studies from Harvard Business Review show that reaching out within five minutes can quadruple conversion chances. The Hot Bot uses precision-timed AI SMS automation to capitalize on that window-automatically, relentlessly, and without fail-making it a powerful tool for any business using AI to increase sales.

One healthcare brand, powered by lead reactivation software, reignited 240 cold leads-pulled a 60% response rate-and turned the fallout into $20,000 in reclaimed sales. A compensation campaign delivered a 70% response from 467 dead leads and qualified nearly half. In the career services, 100 contacts were reactivated, yielding 54% engagement and revenue-driving calls worth between $2K and $10K each. In high-ticket home water systems, 423 abandoned quotes lit back up, restoring $280,000 in active pipeline, all driven by intelligent AI employees working with zero drop-off.

As an AI appointment setting platform , it uses proven sales frameworks like SPIN and Challenger to guide leads toward conversion, entirely through SMS. No operational lift is required from the customer; it runs around the clock, integrates with CRMs, and complies with all applicable regulations. Each campaign is built and deployed“done for you” by The Hot Bot team.

The Hot Bot isn't just automation-it's performance-driven AI built to convert. With pricing tied to qualified results, businesses can deploy a full AI Sales Team without overhead. As AI to increase sales becomes a competitive must, The Hot Bot stands out as the fastest way to turn missed leads into closed revenue.

To learn how The Hot Bot helps businesses convert dead leads into live deals with AI precision, visit .

The Hot Bot is an AI-powered sales engine built to revive pipeline and drive results fast. With intelligent AI employees, lead reactivation software, and a hands-free AI appointment setting platform, it helps businesses re-engage cold leads, book qualified appointments, and increase revenue, without adding headcount. Designed for SMBs, agencies, and franchises, The Hot Bot turns follow-up into a fully automated growth channel.

