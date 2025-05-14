Anti-Snoring Devices Market Focused Insights 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Key Players Apnea Sciences, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Resmed And Tomed

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Snoring Devices Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Anti-Snoring Devices Market was valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.28 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.21%.

In the global anti-snoring devices market, North America accounted for the largest share of over 32%. In North America, a significant proportion of adults and older individuals experience sleep apnea and are seeking better solutions. Increasing awareness, technological advancements, the rising prevalence of sleep apnea, and the availability of wearable and user-friendly anti-snoring devices are accelerating market growth.

Within North America, the U.S. holds the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market. Sleep apnea is a major health concern among the U.S. population, particularly among older adults. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, more than 30 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with sleep apnea in 2024. If left untreated, sleep apnea increases the risk of several health issues, including heart disease, depression, and diabetes.



KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Product: In 2024, the oral devices segment accounted for the highest market share of over 46%. Increased awareness of sleep apnea drives demand for oral devices like MADs and TRDs, which keep airways open by repositioning the jaw or tongue during sleep.

By Age Group : The below 40-year-old age group shows incremental growth of USD 164.81 million, driven by the rising prevalence of sleep disorders and related health conditions.

By Consumer : The men segment accounted for the largest market share, driven by habitual snoring which is a very common problem for men across the world.

By End-Users : The sleep labs/dental clinics segment holds the largest global anti-snoring devices market share. Sleep laboratories are major medical facilities that perform a range of tests and a variety of diagnostics to identify sleep diseases, such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

By Geography: North America accounted for the largest share of over 32%, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructures, the high proficiency in the adoption of technologies, and a very large prevalence of chronic diseases. Growth Factor: The global anti-snoring devices market is set to grow due to the growing popularity of home-based devices and expanding applications of anti-snoring devices in health and wellness.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift Towards Smart, Adaptive, And Contact Free Devices

Recently developed modern anti-snoring mouthpieces enable jaw positioning adjustment with the help of advanced technology and advanced materials while incorporating high-class sensors that can monitor snoring intensity. Recently developed smart anti-snoring devices come up with Bluetooth connection which allows individuals to monitor their sleep patterns using smartphone apps. Furthermore, the development of contact-free anti-snoring devices is expected to transform the industry in the future. For example, Smart Nora one of the anti-snoring device manufacturing companies developed a high-class contact-free anti-snoring device - SMART NORA which helps to reduce snoring as well as detect the actual cause of snoring.

Technological Advancements In CPAP Devices

The continued development in CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) technology witnessed some advances, including smart connectivity, advanced adaptive pressure algorithms, compact design, mask technology advancements, and humidification and climate control. These advances support sleep apnea management. Smart connectivity is one of the major technology advancements in CPAP. Smart CPAP devices can connect to smartphones or tablets, enabling a person to monitor real-time therapy data. This technology provides vital insights into sleep patterns and treatment effectiveness as well as enables remote monitoring and ensures personalized and timely adjustment of sleep apnea.

Growing Popularity For Home-Based Devices

The demand for air anti-snoring devices, a rapidly developing branch of the anti-snoring device industry, is being actively driven by the rapid increase of home-based sleep solutions. Given the growing emphasis on sleep health, people are increasingly looking for non-invasive and inexpensive alternatives to medical treatment of snoring and other sleep disorders. The rapid growth of technology is helping in making home-based anti-snoring devices, more affordable, effective, and user-friendly than ever before. Perhaps one of the greatest catalysts driving the trend is the utilization of smart data-driven solutions that allow users to wholeheartedly process, analyze, and monitor their sleep patterns while remaining in the cozy comforts of their homes.

Expanding Applications Of Anti-Snoring Devices In Health And Wellness

The demand for anti-snoring devices is no longer limited to personal use. There is growing awareness about sleep-related health problems and these devices have found their places in clinical settings, rehabilitation centers, and corporate wellness programs. The direct correlation between the improvement in sleep quality with cognitive function and enhancement in productivity gets high attention from those organizations willing to enhance the well-being of all. Sleep clinics and medical institutions have included anti-snoring devices as a non-invasive treatment program for patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) conditions and chronic snoring. Furthermore, these devices become highly popular and widely used in rehabilitation centers for post-surgical recovery or to treat conditions that have been exacerbated by lack of sleep, such as cardiovascular problems and metabolic disorders.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global anti-snoring devices market report contains exclusive data on 29 vendors. Apnea Sciences, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, ResMed, and Tomed are some of the leading companies that accounted for the highest market share in the global anti-snoring devices market.

These vendors offer high-class, comfortable, and reliable solutions that meet consumers' requirements and international regulations. Leading vendors are increasing the efficiency of their products, and strengthening their market position. These companies have a strong brand image and wide geographical reach across the global market.

Also, the adoption of various strategies, such as product launches, new product development with advanced materials and technologies, and acquisitions intensified the competition in the market. The adoption of such strategies by the vendors and their focus on expanding their capabilities have enabled them to gain a higher revenue share in the market.

RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES



Among the latest launches, smart anti-snoring devices have attracted much attention with AI-driven sleep tracking, biometric monitoring, and real-time adjustments. For Instance, in 2024, DeRUCCI Group developed and launched an anti-snoring pillow that enables patient monitoring, screening, and intervention to alleviate snoring and claims to reduce snoring by around 89%. Another major approval is eXciteOSA, approved by the US FDA- it is a daytime neuromuscular stimulation product that strengthens tongue muscles through electrical impulses, reducing airway collapse during sleep. Unlike typical MADs or CPAP devices, this device is utilized for only 20 minutes of the day and is thus revolutionary and practical.

Custom 3D-printed MADs: some companies got approval to start manufacturing fully individualized, dentist-prescribed MADs with optimal fitness and efficiency. SomnoDent Avant is one of the most recognized products approved by the US FDA to treat snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). In the meantime, ZQuiet Pro Plus is a superior version of MAD, using living hinge technology, that has quickly been accepted for allowing natural mouth movement for better adaptation and ease of use.

In 2023, Resmed acquired Somnoware which was one of the leading companies in digital sleep solutions. This acquisition will support the company to strengthen its anti-snoring devices portfolio. In 2024, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare launched of Nova Micro Nasal Pillows Mask to treat OSA in the US.

Key Vendors



Apnea Sciences

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

Koninklijke Philips

ResMed Tomed

Other Prominent Vendors



DynaFlex

DeRUCCI International Holding

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Glidewell

Humetron Corp

Illusion Aligners

MEDiTAS Limited

Nidra Care

Nitetronic

Nyxoah

Open Airway Dental Solutions Ltd. (OADS)

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

REM-Fit

REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

Rhinomed Limited

Signifier Medical Technologies

Sleep Number Corporation

Smart Nora

SomnoMed Limited

Somnowell

Vivos Therapeutics

VVFLY Electronics Co., Ltd.

White Dental Healthcare ZQuiet

Key Attributes:

