COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TGTE Parliament Convenes on May 16th – 18th in Buffalo, U.S.A.The Fourth parliament of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam will convene from May 16th – 18th in Buffalo, U.S.A. The session will take place in hybrid modeThe Themes of the sessions are:- Tamils' Right to Statehood in Accordance with International Law.- Racism in the Sri Lankan State Regime: NPP Continues Racist LegacyThe subject matter of the joint Senate and Parliamentary session is:- Trump Presidency: Opportunities for Tamil EelamThe keynote speaker is:Professor Alex Green: Faculty of Law at The Chinese University of Hong Kong; author of the book Statehood as Political Community.Other speakers at the opening session are:1) Hon. Kukur-Lopita Pitia: President of High Court of South Sudan 2003-2005; Supervisor of courts charged with disputes in the exercise of the right of self-determination during the referendum process.2) Yamuna Sangarasivam: Professor of Anthropology and Women and Gender Studies, Syracuse University; author of“Nationalism, Terrorism, Patriotism: A speculative ethnography of War.3) Dr. Arus Prabakaran, military analyst and commentator.The Parliamentary sitting will take place at M Hotel Buffalo,2040 Walden Ave, Buffalo, NY 14225.A Town Hall meeting is scheduled on Saturday at 6pm in the same venue.* On Sunday May 18th, the TGTE's Annual Mullivaikal Tamil Genocide Memorial Lecture will take place at Ukrainian Cultural Center 562 Genese St., Buffalo, NY 14204.This year's lecture will be delivered by Mr. Ladu Jada Gubek, civil rights leader and poet from South Sudan.Watch Live: tgte* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb:

