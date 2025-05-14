Big Guns Coffee Expands To Grocery Shelves In Hawaii, California, And Oregon Following Energizing C&S Wholesale Show

Big Guns Coffee

10-Year-Old CEO Charli Johnson Unveils West Coast Retail Rollout as Company Gains Ground in the Sustainable Coffee Movement

- Charli JohnsonTRYON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big Guns Coffee , the veteran- and family-owned coffee company pioneering sustainable coffee farming in the U.S., is proud to announce its official retail expansion into Hawaii, California, and Oregon. The news follows the brand's standout appearance at the C&S Wholesale Show in Reno, Nevada, where 10-year-old CEO and co-founder Charli Johnson took center stage to share her bold vision for the future of American coffee.Charli's speech captured the attention of retailers and distributors alike as she unveiled Big Guns Coffee's newest milestone: store placement across a growing network of independent and regional grocery chains. The company's high-quality, fair-trade coffees will soon be available at:Sun Valley Fine FoodsBig Potato MarketWindmill MarketS P D Market – Grass ValleyUnited MarketJohnnies MarketPark Plaza Fine FoodsZanotto's Sunnyvale MarketValley Fresh MarketWestport Shop N KartJacks Country StoreR&S MarketsLong Beach Shop N KartMcKay's NewportIsland Grocery DepotTamura SuperetteWhile Big Guns Coffee is actively developing the first U.S. hydroponic coffee farming franchise, its current shelf-ready products are sourced from small, single-origin fair-trade farms, offering consumers bold, ethically produced coffee that reflects the company's commitment to sustainability and transparency.“This is a dream come true,” said Charli Johnson.“From our hydroponic farm vision to store shelves across the West Coast, we're building something bigger than coffee. We're building the American Dream 2.0.”Big Guns Coffee is also gaining traction through major partnerships, with launches already confirmed at Sprouts Farmers Market and Walmart, and Target on the horizon. The company's Coffee Farm Franchise Co-Op Program, which launched its first indoor coffee farm in Kentucky, is part of a larger effort to decentralize coffee production and grow beans closer to where they're consumed-using cutting-edge, soil-free hydroponic systems.As the brand heads into a Shark Tank casting call on May 15, the momentum continues to build. This West Coast retail expansion is a pivotal moment in the company's growth and reflects its dedication to bringing high-quality, mission-driven coffee to customers nationwide.About Big Guns CoffeeFounded by Marine Corps veteran and motivational speaker T. Shane Johnson and his daughter Charli, Big Guns Coffee is a bold coffee brand driven by purpose and innovation. With a growing retail footprint, a pioneering hydroponic farming model, and a nationwide co-op franchise plan in motion, Big Guns Coffee is transforming how-and where-coffee is grown in America.

