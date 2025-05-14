The Robo Report (R) Edition 35 Covering The First Quarter Of 2025 Has Been Released

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are proud to publish the 35th edition of The Robo Report, covering the first quarter of 2025, announced Ken Schapiro, CFA, Founder of Condor Capital Wealth Management.This edition of the Robo Reporttracks the performance of 33 accounts at 24 different providers.“For the one-year performance category, SigFig took the top spot thanks to its significant allocation to large-cap, growth-oriented U.S. equities” said David Goldstone, CFA, Manager of Investment Research at Condor Capital.“For the three-year trailing period, Fidelity Go benefited from its combination of an overweight to large-cap U.S. stocks and a bond sleeve dominated by municipal securities,” Goldstone continued.Kristopher Jones, CFA, Financial Analyst for Condor Capital, added,“Fidelity Go also stood out with its trailing seven-year performance. Its concentration on large-cap U.S. stocks, supported by a municipal bond-anchored fixed income strategy, has led to consistent outperformance.”Robo Report Highlights:One-Year Total Performance Winner: SigFig; 2nd: Betterment Climate Impact SRI; 3rd: StashThree-Year Total Performance Winner: Fidelity Go; 2nd: SoFi; 3rd: WealthfrontSeven-Year Total Performance Winner: Fidelity Go; 2nd: Wealthfront; 3rd: Zacks AdvantagePerformance is partly based on The Robo Report's innovative method of comparing globally diversified portfolios, called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking, and the Robo Report (R) and the Robo Ranking (R) are all available for free at condorcapital/the-robo-report .Follow The Robo Report on LinkedIn .Please see this link for Terms of Use Guidelines for subscribing or using data: condorcapital/the-robo-report.Failure to comply with the guidelines may result in a takedown notice, revocation of your subscription to the firm's research, and/or legal action.To request written consent or a license, contact The Company at ... or call 732-893-8290 and ask for David Goldstone.Disclaimer of Warranties:Research is provided "as is" with all faults. The Company disclaims all warranties of any kind regarding the Research, either express or implied, including but not limited to, any implied warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, ownership, noninfringement, accuracy of informational content, and absence of viruses and damaging or disabling code.The Company does not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the Research. The Company shall not be responsible for investment decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from use of Our Research.Past performance does not guarantee future performance. The Company shall not be considered an "expert" under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company does not warrant that this service complies with the requirements of the FINRA or any similar organization or with the securities laws of any jurisdiction."Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties, so the above exclusions or limitations may not apply.

David Goldstone

Condor Capital Wealth Management

+1 7323567323

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.