The Robo Report (R) Edition 35 Covering The First Quarter Of 2025 Has Been Released
This edition of the Robo Report® tracks the performance of 33 accounts at 24 different providers.
“For the one-year performance category, SigFig took the top spot thanks to its significant allocation to large-cap, growth-oriented U.S. equities” said David Goldstone, CFA, Manager of Investment Research at Condor Capital.
“For the three-year trailing period, Fidelity Go benefited from its combination of an overweight to large-cap U.S. stocks and a bond sleeve dominated by municipal securities,” Goldstone continued.
Kristopher Jones, CFA, Financial Analyst for Condor Capital, added,“Fidelity Go also stood out with its trailing seven-year performance. Its concentration on large-cap U.S. stocks, supported by a municipal bond-anchored fixed income strategy, has led to consistent outperformance.”
Robo Report Highlights:
One-Year Total Performance Winner: SigFig; 2nd: Betterment Climate Impact SRI; 3rd: Stash
Three-Year Total Performance Winner: Fidelity Go; 2nd: SoFi; 3rd: Wealthfront
Seven-Year Total Performance Winner: Fidelity Go; 2nd: Wealthfront; 3rd: Zacks Advantage
Performance is partly based on The Robo Report's innovative method of comparing globally diversified portfolios, called Normalized Benchmarking.
David Goldstone
Condor Capital Wealth Management
+1 7323567323
