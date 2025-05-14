M&A Wealth Launches AI-Powered Business Valuation Platform Inspired By Timeless Analytical Principles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI-powered platform streamlines business valuation and analysis using proven methodologies to support smarter, faster strategic decisions.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- M&A Wealth , a Houston-based advisory and technology firm, is excited to announce the launch of its proprietary AI-powered business analysis platform, designed to enhance internal business evaluation processes using proven, time-tested methodologies accelerated by artificial intelligence.Inspired by the analytical principles developed by legendary business thinkers like Benjamin Graham, the new platform empowers M&A Wealth's team to conduct more precise and scalable assessments of privately held and enterprise-level companies. The system is being utilized to streamline how businesses are reviewed for potential acquisition, partnership, or strategic development.“Our mission has always been to blend innovation with sound business judgment,” said Adil Mackwani, Founder of M&A Wealth.“This platform is not about replacing professionals - it's about helping them uncover insights faster and more reliably so they can make better-informed strategic decisions. It enhances the human touch with intelligent automation.”Key capabilities of the new AI-enhanced platform include:Smart modeling for internal business valuationsFaster identification of companies with potential growth or operational efficiency opportunitiesScalable screening based on historical performance, operational benchmarks, and other proprietary metricsSupport for deeper qualitative reviews by M&A Wealth's strategic advisory teamThe platform is currently being used internally and is expected to be integrated across M&A Wealth's business development services later this year.To learn more about M&A Wealth or how this new tool enhances business intelligence and strategic planning, visit .

