Odisha Congress Terms Cabinet Decision ‘Insufficient’ On SEBC Reservation

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 14 (IANS) Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the state government over the Cabinet's decision to provide 11.25 per cent reservation to Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), calling it“disappointing” and“insufficient”.

Das told IANS:“This decision cannot be called a landmark. For centuries, the SEBC and OBC communities have been denied justice. Instead of implementing the full 27 per cent reservation that is mandated and demanded, the state has chosen to provide only 11.25 per cent, which is unacceptable.”

He pointed out that while the SC and ST communities have long demanded 40 per cent reservation in technical education sectors like medical, engineering, and pharmacy, the state government has offered only 20 per cent, with no significant increase.

“Where is the justification for such minimal provision?” he asked.

Das alleged that the move reflects a deliberate suppression of the rights of SC, ST, and OBC populations in Odisha.

“This is the final phase of betrayal. The communities are being systematically ignored and oppressed,” he said.

The Congress leader demanded that the reservation for SEBC be immediately increased to 27 per cent, and that this should also extend to private institutions, especially in government jobs, education, and technical fields.

“Unless the government ensures 40 per cent reservation in technical education for these communities, we will not remain silent,” he warned.

Das announced a state-wide agitation plan, stating,“If our demands are not met, there will be protests in every block and every district. On May 22–23, Congress workers will stage a satyagraha in front of the Chief Minister's residence. On the 23rd, we will also hold a public meeting and announce our future course of action.”

He also informed that soon an announcement will be made regarding a statewide Odisha Bandh over the issue.

The Odisha Cabinet in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon approved a proposal to introduce 11.25 per cent reservation in admission for students belonging to SEBC categories in state Public Universities, Government and Aided Higher Secondary and Higher Education institutions under the School & Mass Education Department, Higher Education Department, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department and Sports & Youth Services Departments starting from the academic year 2025-26.