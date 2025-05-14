Operation Sindoor Showed That India Will Not Give Up: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis showered praise on the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor, saying that it showed India will not give up.

In his address at the Tiranga Yatra amid slogans such as 'Sun le beta Pakistan, Bap tera Hindustan', he said: "Today we have come together here to express our gratitude to the soldiers of our country. The strength of the Indian army was shown through Operation Sindoor. We cannot bow down, we will not bow down, we will not stop, we will not get tired, everyone must have come to know such strength of the Indian army through Operation Sindoor.”

He added that the Tiranga rally was organised to express gratitude to the Army for this achievement and to honour them.

"The way terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, asking about religion, killing a husband in front of his wife, killing a father in front of his son. We have never seen such a massacre in the history of not only India but also the world. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that we would give a befitting reply. After that, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor and gave a strong response," he said.

"We taught them a lesson through Operation Sindoor, which was the work of wiping out the vermilion of our sisters. Pakistan thought that the Indian army would never reach the nine places where India destroyed terrorist bases. However, the Indian troops went there and eliminated the terrorists. We also showed Pakistan that we will not leave the terrorists no matter where they hide," he said.

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan tried to attack India. However, their attempt to attack was not successful. India once again showed how strong its defence system is.

“The world saw the strength of the Indian Army. Pakistan had to bow down before India, and then a ceasefire was signed," he said.

The Chief Minister added that through Operation Sindoor, the world has seen India's military might, adding that Pakistan has had to bow down before India's military might. India's defence preparedness and security system are strong.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that India has responded to the brutal attack in Pahalgam through Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde took out the Tiranga rally in Thane and hailed the role played by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.