PM Modi Hails Security Forces' Success Against Maoists In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, lauded the success of the security forces who neutralised several Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Modi reposted a social media post of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also congratulated the success of security forces, and said that the Karreguttalu Hill (Chhattisgarh), which was once ruled by red terror, now proudly hoists the tricolour.

The Prime Minister said on his X account that "this shows that our campaign towards rooting out Naxalism is moving in the right direction. We are fully committed to establishing peace in the Maoist-affected areas and connecting them with the mainstream of development."

He reposted the post of Union Home Minister Shah who had said that the Karreguttalu Hill, which was once ruled by red terror, now proudly hoists the tricolour.

Karreguttalu Hill was the unified headquarters of major Maoist organisations like the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee (TSC) and Central Regional Committee (CRC), where Maoist training as well as the creation of strategies and weapons, used to take place.

Union Home Minister Shah said that our security forces completed this biggest anti-Maoist operation in just 21 days, and it is a matter of immense pleasure that there were no casualties among the security forces during this operation.

He congratulated the Central Reserve Police Force, Special Task Force, and District Reserve Guard personnel who bravely faced the Maoists in the bad weather and rugged hilly region and said that the entire country is proud of them.

He said that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to eliminate Maoism from the roots. He reassured the citizens of the country that India will be Maoist-free by March 31, 2026".

This operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur marked a significant milestone in anti-Maoist efforts.

Conducted jointly by the Chhattisgarh Police and Central Armed Police Forces, the campaign lasted 21 days, resulting in multiple encounters on Karreguttalu Hill, a known Maoist stronghold.

Security forces recovered the bodies of 31 Maoists, including 16 women, and seized 35 weapons.

Among those identified, 28 carried a total reward of Rs 1.72 crore.

The operation targeted key armed factions, including the PLGA Battalion, CRC Company, and TSC.

Karreguttalu Hill, spanning a rugged 60-km stretch, had served as a refuge for around 300-350 armed Maoist cadres over the past two-and-a-half years.

Security forces, after meticulous planning based on intelligence inputs, launched the mission on April 21, 2025.

The multi-agency team analysed technical and human intelligence to track hideouts and arms caches, preventing casualties from explosive devices.

Their efforts led to the destruction of 214 bunkers and recovery of 450 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), along with significant supplies of weapons and food.

Despite extreme conditions, security personnel persisted.

Injuries from IED blasts were reported among 18 soldiers, but none were life-threatening.

The operation dismantled four Maoist technical units and demonstrated the success of a coordinated state and Central strategy.

The broader campaign, overseen by Union Minister Amit Shah, aims to shrink Maoist influence through security reinforcements, development initiatives, and targeted operations.

Since 2014, the number of affected districts has significantly declined, and Maoist activity has diminished, showcasing the lasting impact of these efforts.