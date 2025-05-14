Smart Pro-AV Solutions Changing The World Around Us Go On Display During The Second Day Of Integrate ME 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Groundbreaking Pro AV technologies are transforming the urban infrastructure of the world around us, as well as integration into malls, schools, and hotels. The latest products and technologies were on show at Integrate Middle East 2025, which returned for its second day at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Highlights included adaptive digital signage solutions providing tailored content in real-time, immersive audio-visual experiences that are reshaping educational systems and cutting-edge control room technologies enhancing urban management systems.

The third edition of Integrate Middle East brings together leading industry players including Unilumin, VUEAV, HOHEM, IPS, CZUR Tech, Analog Way and Leyard exhibited their latest services and products, underscoring the adaptability and real-world impact of Pro AV solutions, showing how technologies can be integrated into interactive retail displays, hybrid learning tools or smart venue management systems.

Diana Wu, Sales Director of BOYA“We are thrilled to participate in this year's Integrate Middle East and showcase our innovative solutions. As the world's first true AI-powered wireless mics, the BOYAMIC 2 and BOYALINK 3 represent a leap forward in audio technology. Their deep learning capabilities redefine noise cancellation, providing creators with sound quality they've never experienced before.”

Andy Lin, Business Development Director (Global) of Nanlux said:“We are proud to unveil our next-generation professional light system, the Evoke 5000B, at this year's exhibition. Delivering 5000W output with precise green-to-magenta adjustment and an IP66 stormproof rating is all in one design to bring the convenience for the using and transportation. Evoke5000B making a milestone in the transition of motion picture lighting to the LED era.”

Integrate Middle East will continue to explore emerging trends, build networks and forge strategic partnerships until May 15, 2025, and visitor and media registration can now be done in person at the show's entrance.