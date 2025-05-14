Trakhees Deploys Specialized Field Teams To Accelerate Nad Al Sheba Mall Launch And Empower Business In Special Development Zones

Belhoul: We are committed to empowering the business community and streamlining regulatory processes to align with the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs

Belhoul: We deploy specialized teams to provide on-ground support and guidance to ensure the smooth launch of commercial activities across shopping centers and entertainment destinations in special development zones

The Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, the regulatory arm of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has announced the completion of all necessary field and environmental inspections at Nad Al Sheba Mall in Dubai. The mall has received official approval to open its doors to visitors and shoppers, offering a safe and comfortable retail experience.

Eng. Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, emphasized that the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation operates under a clear vision to empower the business community and simplify regulatory procedures in line with the ambitions of investors and entrepreneurs. Trakhees' involvement in the launch of Nad Al Sheba Mall underscores its critical role in supporting economic growth and fostering a flexible, investment-friendly environment.

Belhoul noted that Trakhees deployed specialized field support teams from Commercial Licensing, Government & Commercial Inspection sections. These teams assisted individual clients and business owners at Nad Al Sheba Mall during the pre-opening phase, ensuring all licensing procedures were completed in time for the official launch. The mall is set to become a vibrant new destination, not only for the Nad Al Sheba area but for Dubai as a whole.

The CEO added that these efforts are part of Trakhees' broader commitment to enhancing business operations and improving customer experiences by offering direct support and on-site guidance. This approach ensures a seamless start for commercial activities across various malls and entertainment hubs in the special development zones overseen by the Corporation. The initiative also aims to reduce administrative burdens on investors and expedite operational processes, providing them with the confidence to launch without delay.

Eng. Belhoul affirmed that Trakhees' licensing procedures underscore the department's vital contribution during this pivotal phase and its ongoing support for Dubai's business environment. These efforts also reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for the retail sector by streamlining regulatory measures and offering tangible, on-the-ground support to entrepreneurs and investors.

He concluded:“We are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience by minimizing administrative challenges, accelerating license issuance, and providing immediate, tailored solutions for every project. Our teams are actively present in the field to offer full support and ensure businesses are operationally ready at the highest levels of efficiency”.

Nad Al Sheba Mall is the latest addition to the heart of Nad Al Sheba, one of Dubai's most prominent retail and shopping destinations. Strategically located and featuring a contemporary design, the mall spans 500,000 square feet and houses over 100 stores, offering a wide range of shopping, dining, fitness, and entertainment options.